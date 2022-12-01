Custodial Area Manager Named GCS Employee of the Month
Faye Clayton will retire at the end of this month
Greensboro, N.C. – A trusted leader in custodial services will close out her GCS career on a high note. Today, just a month away from her expected retirement, custodial area manager Faye Clayton was named the December GCS Employee of the Month.
As a custodial area manager for 15 years, Clayton supervises custodial services at about a dozen schools, ensuring that the work is top notch. She’s also there to assist custodians with issues that may arise in their buildings and help them improve their skills.
“Ms. Faye has been a positive influence for me in being a lead custodian,” wrote Myrtle Terry, lead custodian at Ragsdale High, in one of several nominations. “She showed me how to deal with the difficult challenges that come with this job with a smile on my face. She has been a wonderful mentor for me. I love her spirit and how she chooses to handle conflicts.”
Clayton received a $50 gift card courtesy of the Greensboro Jaycees. During the month of December, her photo will hang at the district’s central offices, in the custodial services department and at the Greensboro Jaycees office.
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves nearly 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.