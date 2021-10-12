Cool Zoo Brings Exotic Animals Encounters to Greensboro
Greensboro, NC-- Cool Zoo, an interactive and educational wildlife travel exhibit, featuring hands-on encounters with exotic animals, will be headlining this weekend’s Repticon exhibition. The event will take place on October 16 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
Cool Zoo will present the Greensboro community with one-of-a-kind, animal experiences for pet lovers and exotic hobbyists alike. The animal experiences will feature a variety of exotic animals to include exotic birds, a Columbian Red Tail Boa Constrictor and rare iguanas. Guests will get the opportunity to receive hands-on education about these unique animals and will have the chance to commemorate the experience with photo opportunities holding the exotic wildlife.
The exhibit will also feature Cool Zoo’s signature attraction, The Hermit Crab Adoption Center by Mister Crabs. The educational experience is free for all Repticon attendees and includes the opportunity to observe and touch rare and famous hermit crabs from around the globe. Cool Zoo is proud to offer the world’s largest hermit crab sanctuary and through their efforts have rescued thousands of crabs from death. Guests will have the option to adopt rescued hermit crabs as well as purchase travel companion kits, shells, hermit crab food and accessories.
“It’s an honor to provide the Greensboro community with the opportunity to receive a hands-on education on these beautiful creatures. We hope that through our efforts, people will have a newfound appreciation for these amazing animals,” explained Jim DeBerry, CEO of Cool Zoo.
Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States, is coming to North Carolina with an outstanding mixture of vendors and breeders. This family-oriented, fun-filled event offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. Breeder-vendors are always willing to teach in their field of herpetology. Tickets are sold online and are $10 for adults, $5 for children from ages 5-12 and children under age 4 are admitted free.
Interview opportunities with the wildlife are available in-studio or virtually prior to the event. Onsite interviews at Repitcon are also available during the weekend’s event.
About Cool Zoo
Cool Zoo is a family-owned-and-operated traveling wildlife encounter experience with the mission of curating hands-on conservation, education, recreation and research for all to enjoy. Cool Zoo appears at hundreds of events annually to include fairs, festivals, conventions, carnivals, museums, schools, sporting events, state parks and corporate events and offers a multitude of experiences ranging from: hermit crab adoptions, crab races, butterfly encounters, exotic bird shows, giant tortoise encounters, sloth encounters and gem mining. To learn more about Cool Zoo’s educational offerings and conservation efforts visit: http://coolzoo.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.