Funding from Laura Bush Foundation will help diversify collection
Greensboro, N.C. – Cone Elementary was one of 205 schools from 43 states across the country to receive a $5,000 grant this week through the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries.
Cone Elementary will gather feedback from students and staff before ordering the books, with the goal of adding more culturally relevant and current titles to the collection. On average, Cone Elementary’s library books are 16 years old.
The Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries supports school libraries with the greatest needs with the goal of encouraging all students to develop a love of reading and learning. Since its inception in 2002, it has awarded more than $16 million to more than 2,800 schools across the country.
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
