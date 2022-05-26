Coltrane Jazzfest Opens Student Contest
HIGH POINT, NC (May 25, 2022) — The 2022 Student Essay Contest sponsored by the Friends of John Coltrane, Inc., is open and accepting entries. The contest offers middle and high school student musicians from across North Carolina an opportunity to win a brand-new instrument by writing an essay about the importance of music in their lives. As an alternative, students can tell their story via video.
The Friends of John Coltrane is the non-profit 501(c) 3 organization that produces the John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival (JCIJBF). Each year winners are presented with their prize instruments on stage during the festival and receive words of advice and encouragement from one of the world-renowned jazz artists who is there to perform. To date, over 100 instruments have been awarded to aspiring student musicians at a retail value of over $160,000.
In a 150-250 word written essay, entrants should explain what music means in their lives, which instrument they would like to win, and how a new instrument would help them achieve their goals. Video entries will also be accepted. The submission deadline is July 16, 2022. All entries must be submitted on the festival website under “Student Contest'' at coltranejazzfest.com.
Only students enrolled in a North Carolina middle or high school are eligible to participate. Contest winners will be presented with their new instruments on stage during the 11th Annual John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival. The festival will be Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4, 2022, in Oak Hollow Festival Park, High Point, NC. The prizes are made possible by Bill Banks, Joe Williams, and KHS America, Inc., an instrument manufacturer, along with local sponsors.
