Greensboro, NC (February 9, 2020) – Spring break looks different for college students this year and so does United Way of Greater Greensboro's annual Alternative Spring Break program.
Local college students are invited to participate in United Way's virtual Alternative Spring Break Challenge, happening now through March 2. Students who complete the three challenges will be invited to an exclusive, virtual wrap party on March 4. Two random participants will also be selected to win cool prizes.
Unlike in years past, there is no application for students to complete. Any and all local college students are welcome to participate.
The three challenges include:
- Students will volunteer by recording themselves reading a Dr. Seuss book. These recordings will be played during a Dr. Seuss Day Celebration for families participating in United Way's Raising a Reader program.
- Students will learn how difficult it is to break the cycle of poverty by completing United Way's virtual poverty simulator.
- Students will inspire others to give back and spread the word about United Way's work to end poverty by posting on social media.
Interested students can visit unitedwaygso.org/springbreak to learn more and participate.
END POVERTY: United Way of Greater Greensboro is leading a local movement to END poverty. We create partnerships and initiatives that work together to end poverty. More than 57,000 people are living in poverty in the greater Greensboro area. In Greensboro alone, one out of every four children lives in poverty. With the community’s support, we’re connecting people to opportunities we all deserve like housing, jobs, education and healthcare. Our holistic approach to ending poverty is working and we have the outcomes to prove it. The federal government defines poverty as a family of four earning $24,600 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards, many four-member households need to earn around $60,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance. www.UnitedWayGSO.org Local impact for 98 years and counting.
