Alamance Community College welcomed several hundred guests that included community leaders, elected officials, students and college personnel to a special ribbon-cutting event for the recently opened Biotechnology Center of Excellence and Student Services Center on March 24.
The $19.4 million, 32,000 square foot state-of-the-art Biotechnology Center of Excellence that overlooks Interstate 85/40 opened for students in mid-March, but the ribbon-cutting event was the community’s first opportunity to tour the facility.
The event also celebrated the opening of the new 12,200 square foot, $6.7 million Student Services Center that consolidates Admissions, Registrar’s Office, Financial Aid, Cashier’s Office, and the Office of the Vice President for Student Success inside a single location at the front of the college campus.
“This project is about more than raising a hammer to build this magnificent facility,” said College President Dr. Algie Gatewood standing in front of the Biotechnology building. “A Center of Excellence leverages an expertise vital to regional business and industry. A Center of Excellence hosts a unique cluster of programs that are critical to job skills training and workforce development.”
The Biotechnology Center of Excellence – the most sophisticated and ambitious capital project since the opening of the Advance Applied Technology Center in 2017 – unites and expands five science-based curriculum programs: Biotechnology, Histotechnology, Medical Laboratory Technology, and Agricultural Biotechnology.
Advanced equipment for the Center of Excellence labs were purchased, in part, by donations from individual benefactors and organizations that were facilitated by the ACC Foundation.
The Biotechnology Center will expand and enhance ACC’s ability to train students and provide a pathway to careers in the biomanufacturing sciences industry. In addition, the facility is expected to serve as a regional hub for innovative, industry-supported and technology-based workforce development and jobs in the rapidly expanding field of biotechnology that supports the economic vitality of Alamance County.
“Workforce is the driving force for every company and every industry. It is the number one ingredient for success for any enterprise and having a facility like this is absolutely key,” said guest speaker Christopher Chung, CEO of The Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. “We can grow talent through our investments in k-12 and higher education to produce that pipeline of qualified workers…We can groom talent through customized training and working with employers to upskill the current workforce. With this new Biotechnology Center of Excellence, ACC is going to play a key role in growing and grooming that talent.”
Alamance Community College is positioned – geographically and strategically – in the middle of North Carolina’s most active biotechnology corridor. Indeed, Burlington is the nation’s #1 small Metropolitan Statistical Area for research, testing and medical labs.
Said NC State Rep. Dennis Riddell, District 6: “Under your tenure, Dr. Gatewood, Alamance Community College has become a place of dreams, where high school students and others seeking retraining can realize their dreams for years to come.”
Among those speaking at the event were U.S. Senator Ted Budd; NC State Senator Amy Scott Galey, District 24; NC State Rep. Dennis Riddell, District 64; NC State Rep. Stephen Ross, District 63; Christopher Chung, CEO of The Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina; Kathryn Kyle, Senior Vice President of LabCorp; and ACC biotechnology student Jonathan Scott.
Tours were conducted in both new facilities following the ceremonies.
