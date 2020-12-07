WINSTON-SALEM - Recommendation of Leadership Qualities and Characteristics for Consideration in the Selection of the Soon-to-be-vacated WSFC District 1 School Board Seat.
The “Coalition FOR EQUITY In Public Education” believes that the unique stresses on our local WSFC school system in this time of COVID-19 requires exceptional leadership from the WSFC Board of Education and that this leadership should extend to the selection of the person to fill the soon-to-be-vacated District 1 Democratic seat currently held by Barbara Burke.
The “Coalition FOR EQUITY In Public Education” also asserts that for the most effective representation of District 1 voters and given the historical precedent in the selection of previously vacated School Board seats that selection of the next District 1 Democratic School Board member should require that the final candidate both reside in and vote in the WSFC Board-of-Education DISTRICT 1.
The “Coalition FOR EQUITY In Public Education” has come up with ten (10) leadership qualities and characteristics that our “Coalition FOR EQUITY” believes should be considered in this selection process, while acknowledging that no one person may fit this ideal—but that the final candidate should hopefully have and show a majority of these leadership qualities and characteristics.
As a non-partisan, community public education advocacy group, the “Coalition FOR EQUITY In Public Education” also asserts that it has standing in the outcome of the soon-to-be vacated District 1 seat, since the majority of its members reside in District 1 and because the “Coalition FOR EQUITY” has a long history of addressing the inequities found in the Title 1 schools of District 1.
The “Coalition FOR EQUITY In Public Education” recommends that the following leadership qualities and characteristics be considered in the selection of the soon-to-be-vacated District 1 School Board seat.
The ideal District 1 candidate should:
1. Have a commitment to truly representing, caring for, and being accessible to their District 1 constituency—voters, students, parents, schools, and community members/stakeholders.
2. Be an Equity Leader—promoting and ensuring equity and anti-racism policies, curricula, cultures, and environments, along with transparency and accountability in all things related to the WSFCS.
3. Have an understanding and prior advocacy of the current issues confronting the WSFCS, especially an understanding and comprehension of the science needed to help this school system navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.
4. Have the passion for and determination to ensure that ALL children in the WSFCS are striving for academic excellence and are receiving the best public education possible.
5. Be able to communicate well, authentically and empathically, with all members of the school board, school district, parents, students, community members/stakeholders, and voters, etc.
6. Have the ability to think critically—for both short-term and long-term decision making.
7. Understand the complexity and competing interests of the 4th largest school system in the state, serving about 55,000 students.
8. Have the ability and willingness to read and understand school system financial reports and the complexity the school system budget.
9. Have the needed emotional intelligence and empathy for working well with everyone and know how to defuse and diplomatically resolve both internal and external conflict.
10. As a new School Board member “seek first to understand and then to be understood.” (Stephen Covey, 7 Habits of Highly Effective Leaders®)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.