Open to the Public:
CDLC 2020-2021 Virtual Workshop Series
UNC Greensboro School of Education
Mentoring and Supporting LGBTQ+ Students
When: Thursday, March 11th, 3-4pm
Featured speakers: Dr. Brad Johnson, Teacher Ed & Higher Ed (TEHE) Department in the UNCG School of Education, and a panel of students
Description: The LGBTQ+ community is truly a rainbow of identities. However, despite how bright that rainbow shines, members of this community can still sometimes be referred to as an "invisible minority." This time together in dialogue will include a look into a few of the concerns that LGBTQ+ students face in today's society (especially at UNCG). A panel of current undergraduate, master's, and doctoral students will help us explore ways in which we can better support and mentor them through their higher education.
Zoom link: bit.ly/UNCG_CDLC
Mentoring and Supporting International Students
When: Wednesday, April 14th, 3-4pm
Featured speaker: Dr. Jamie Schissel, TEHE Department
Description: During the 2019-2020 academic year in the United States, 5.5% of university students were international students. In this talk, we will review the landscape of international student enrollment in institutions of higher education. Specific to the U.S., we will explore the different ways that current policies and laws define who international students are, including undocumented and DACA students. And for most of our time together, we will engage with narratives describing the experiences of former international students in various university contexts that emphasize the importance of broad and dynamic mentoring and support networks.
Zoom link: bit.ly/UNCG_CDLC
