Graduating class has earned a record-breaking total of $193,131,565
Greensboro, N.C. – The Class of 2020 will be remembered across the nation for a unique graduation experience, but in Guilford County Schools, it will also be remembered for something more – a record-breaking amount of scholarship and grant offers.
This year’s graduates were offered a remarkable $193,131,565 in scholarships and grants, topping last year’s record of $189.5 million.
Credit goes to the high school counselors, the students themselves and their parents for finding and applying for these scholarships and grants. The total includes academic, athletic, military, band and fine arts scholarships that were offered to students.
“I’m so proud of our counseling staff for stepping up and topping last year’s incredible total,” says Clinton Wilson, supervisor of high school counseling. “These funds will help make college a reality for our deserving and hard-working students.”
Smith High had the most scholarship dollars, with 255 scholarships and grants worth $16,260,760. Following closely behind is Page High, which received $16,017,457 through 303 scholarships and grants.
