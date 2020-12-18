GREENSBORO, NC (December 18, 2020) – The North Carolina Public Library Director’s Association has selected Greensboro Public Library Director, Brigitte Blanton, as Director of the Year. Considered annually, this award is given to a current library director who has contributed to the growth and development of their library by providing leadership, inspiration, and creativity to staff, customers, and trustees. The public library, under the director’s leadership, has succeeded in providing excellent service to their library community.
Nominated by a fellow director, Blanton was chosen for the award for her exceptional efforts to keep directors across the state connected and informed as COVID-19 began to change library operations. A statement from the nomination notes that, “In the uncharted waters of the pandemic this ongoing connection allowed directors to share best practices for keeping staff and customers safe and new ways to provide services to their communities.”
“Brigitte is very deserving of this award. She is a true community leader and when our community needed us the most, Brigitte responded to provide equal opportunity, remove barriers and create access for all Greensboro residents, as well as offer guidance and support,” said Assistant City Manager Chris Wilson. “Her ability to utilize the intellectual capital and resources of the Greensboro Public Library and Greensboro History Museum has aided small business, cultural advancement, education and employment. Her innovation is leading projects that will shape the culture of our community for many years to come. I am excited to see Brigitte recognized by her peers for her commitment. This distinction exemplifies why Brigitte and the Greensboro Public Library are a Conduit to Destiny™.”
Blanton began her career with Greensboro Public Library in 1988 as a library associate. After several promotions in different library roles she beccame a branch manager in 1995. Blanton was then selected as assistant director in 1999 and seved in that role until 2012 when she became director.
For more information about the Greensboro Public Library visit: www.greensborolibrary.org.
