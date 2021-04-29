GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) is encouraging citizen scientists across the Piedmont to join the 2021 City Nature Challenge from Friday, April 30 through Monday, May 3. This four-day challenge is an opportunity for participants to celebrate the outdoors by photographing plants and animals in their backyards and around their neighborhoods, and uploading them to the free mobile app iNaturalist, where scientists can use the information to understand our outdoor world a little better.
Participants in the GSC’s Piedmont region will compete against the following organizations to make the most observations.
- The North Carolina Arboretum: Asheville and Western North Carolina
- Oakboro Choice STEM School: Greater Charlotte Region
- The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Prairie Ridge: Triangle Region
- The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville: Coastal Plain
Residents age 13 or older can participate by downloading the free iNaturalist app on their iPhone or Android device, then join the GSC’s City Nature Challenge project where they can upload observations during the competition. Children younger than 13 can participate through the ecoEXPLORE website, where observations will be added to their region’s iNaturalist project.
The City Nature Challenge started out in 2016 as a regional event between San Francisco and Los Angeles. Since then, it has grown to include more than 170 cities with more than 441,000 observations made.
For more information on the City Nature Challenge, including how you can take a free online introductory class and earn a North Carolina BioBlitz badge, please visit nccitynaturechallenge.com.
About the Greensboro Science Center
The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
