Greensboro, NC (April 29, 2020) – An initiative launched by Greensboro City Manager David Parrish in January, is close to achieving its goal. The 100 Males Mentoring program seeks to pair 100 local boys with 100 male mentors in 100 days. To date, 25 more men are needed to answer the call by the designated time.
“I want to thank each male in our community for stepping up and in some cases stepping out of their comfort zone to make a difference in the life of a young man. We are close to reaching the 100 mark. Now, more than ever during these trying times, I encourage more men to join this effort,” said Parrish.
Parrish’s collaborative effort between the City of Greensboro and United Way of Greater Greensboro's Mentoring Matters Initiative launched on January 16. All men are encouraged to sign up to become a mentor at www.unitedwaygso.org/mentoring-matters.
“A mentor-mentee relationship can be the foundation for life-long success. The future is bright for our community and we are grateful for all mentors willing to invest their hearts into the life of a local youth,” said Michelle Gethers-Clark, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Greensboro, adding, "Please join the initiative and make it the best summer ever for mentoring.”
The purpose of 100 Males Mentoring is to increase the number of male mentors and improve the lives of young men most impacted by violent crime. To sign up to mentor, visit www.unitedwaygso.org/mentoring-matters.
Even with social distancing guidelines in place, mentors can continue to engage with their mentees. Mentors are encouraged to try one or more of the following relationship-building techniques, provided by the Search Institute:
- Send a text or email that says your mentee matters to you personally and you are thinking about them during this crisis
- Tell your mentee you believe in them and you know they will get through this difficult time.
- Let your mentee know you expect them to keep up with schoolwork or activities, even though times are difficult; hold them accountable.
- Ask your mentee to set one personal goal for something they want to achieve during the time away from school, and then periodically check in on their progress.
- Tell your mentee about a crisis or difficult experience you went through when you were young and share how that crisis or experience shaped who you are today.
- Ask your mentee to use the Web and social media to explore how young people around the country or around the world are experiencing the impact of COVID-19.
Each time mentors engage with their mentee, they make a valuable contribution to helping them adjust and adapt to many changes young people are experiencing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
END POVERTY: United Way of Greater Greensboro is leading a local movement to END poverty. That’s why we’ve created a community-wide network of partners that provides a path to financial stability at any stage of life. Our new holistic approach to ending poverty is working and we have the outcomes to prove it. Adults are becoming financially stable now and children have the proper foundations to be successful in the future. Greensboro ranks 31% above the national poverty average. 57,000 Greensboro residents, which includes one out of every four children, lives in poverty. GIVE, ADVOCATE, VOLUNTEER – Local impact for 97 years and counting. The federal government defines poverty as family of four earning $24,600 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards many four-member households need to earn around $60,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance. www.unitedwaygso.org
