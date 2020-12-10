GREENSBORO, NC (December 10, 2020) – The City of Greensboro has extended its program to accept new school supplies or a cash donation to the Guilford Education Alliance Teacher Supply Warehouse as payment for parking ticket fines until the end of December.
Since the program started in October, $920 worth of donations have been collected for the warehouse, which allows Guilford County School teachers to shop for items at no cost up to four times a year.
Supplies or cash donations must be equal to or greater than the fine amount. The offer does not apply to handicapped parking violation fines. Supplies and receipts to verify the cost must be brought to the Parking Office, located on the UG Level of the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St. To give cash, donate via the GEA website. Your citation number must be included on the GEA donation form to ensure your fine will be cancelled. The Parking Office cannot accept cash donations directly.
Photo Courtesy - guilfordeducationalliance.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.