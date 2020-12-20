The world will have a chance to witness something on Dec. 21 that has not happened since the Middle Ages. Some are calling this the "Christmas Star," reminiscent of the star the wise men followed to visit the baby Jesus.
This rare occurrence happens when the orbits of two planets, Jupiter and Saturn, align so closely it appears one planet is on top of the other. Some astronomers believe that the “star of Bethlehem” in the Nativity story was an earlier alignment, technically a conjuction, of Jupiter and Saturn, along with Mars.
“Alignments between these two planets are rather rare, occurring once every 20 years or so, but this conjunction is exceptionally rare because of how close the planets will appear to be to one another,” Patrick Hartigan, an astronomer at Rice University, told Forbes magazine.
This year's version probably will not be the star-shaped glow typically portrayed as the Star of Bethlehem. Rather, it will be a bright dot in the sky, larger than other stars or planets.
The account of the wise men following a star is only recorded in Matthew 2:1a-3, 9-11: "… wise men from the East came to Jerusalem, saying, 'Where is He who has been born King of the Jews? For we have seen His star in the East and have come to worship Him. … After hearing what the king had to say they set out; there before them was the star they had seen rising, and it went ahead of them until it stopped above the place where the child lay. They were overjoyed at the sight of it and, entering the house, they saw the child with Mary his mother and bowed low in homage to him."
The "wise men," who came several months after the birth, have been identified as magi, or astronomers, so they would be interested not only in the birth of Jesus but in the star. Matthew tells us they saw the star in the East. The song "We Three Kings" relates that the Magi also came from the East, or the Orient: "We three kings of Orient are Bearing gifts we traverse afar. Field and fountain, moor and mountain, Following yonder star. O star of wonder, star of night, Star of royal beauty bright, Westward leading, still proceeding, Guide us to thy perfect light."
Some scientific explanations say the Magi actually saw a nova or supernova explosion, a comet or a stationary point of Jupiter that happens every year, but this time stopping over Jesus.
Although the planets appear to be on top of each other, they are actually millions of miles apart.
Dec. 21 is the Winter Solstice and on that date the "Christmas Star" may be seen with an unobstructed view low on the western horizon about 45-60 minutes after sunset through binoculars or a small telescope. That is when the planets will be closest together but astronomers say the phenomenon will be visible to some degree all week in the southwest.
Try to get a glimpse this year of this phenomenon. It won't happen again until 2080.
Photo courtesy of the Weather Channel
The "Christmas Star" appears as the largest and brightest in the sky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.