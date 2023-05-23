Greensboro, NC (May 22, 2023) - The Miriam P. Brenner Children’s Museum (MBCM) is celebrating the heat with its third annual Kick Off to Summer: Party in the Parking Lot on Saturday, May 27! The event will feature free fun activities, a seasonal craft, summery giveaways, local food trucks, and a chance to win free admission or a family membership!
Kick Off to Summer originally launched in May 2021, as a grand re-opening of the Museum after the COVID-19 pandemic forced an 11-month closure of the building. This event celebrates how far the Museum has come after downsizing and limiting programming to video-led activities. Today, the Museum is thriving with nearly a full team and almost all the same programs and offerings pre-pandemic.
During the event, families are welcome to pack the parking lot, and enjoy free fun activities, such as putt putt, sidewalk chalk, hula hoops, bubbles, and crafts. There will be music and a beach dance party area, temporary tattoo application, food trucks, and special guests – The Greensboro Fire Department! Before entering the Museum, guests that are feeling lucky can spin our prize wheel for a chance to win a small toy, free admission, family admission, or a FREE annual membership to the Museum.
Kick Off to Summer activities are free to the public, running from 10a-2p! Museum admission is $10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.