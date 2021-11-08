Chartwells at the University of North Carolina Greensboro Hosts Schoolwide “Friendsgiving” Event, Donates Meals to Fight Food Insecurity
As part of “Thank-Ful,” UNCG will host a Thanksgiving event to bring students together, show gratitude and help those in need
Greensboro, N.C. NOV. 8, 2021 - Chartwells Higher Education, a recognized leader in contract foodservice management, recently announced it will be hosting "Thank-Ful" - a nationwide Thanksgiving event taking place at over 300 U.S. college and university campuses. On Nov. 18, UNCG students will join millions of others nationwide to simultaneously partake in Thank-Ful and celebrate togetherness, give thanks and fight food insecurity.
Molly Oldham’s website:
http://mollyoldham.com/
Thank-Ful will be held at Fountain View Dining Hall on the second floor of Moran Commons and feature a Friendsgiving-style meal with Thanksgiving staples such as turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, wassail, shredded turkey barbecue plus much more. The event also provides students with an opportunity to show their gratitude for someone or something they appreciate with a “Thank-Ful Wall” covered in thank you notes and letters. UNCG’s dining team will also be donating 100 meal vouchers to help combat food insecurity on campus.
During the event, UNCG students are also invited to participate in community give-back activities to help fight food insecurity on campus and in the local community. UNCG will be holding a canned food drive throughout the month of November as well as a meal swipe donation campaign. In addition, UNCG Spartan Dining will provide ingredients allowing students to make meals in a student-centric kitchen for Spartan Open Pantry.
Additionally, Thank-Ful will feature a keynote address from UNCG musical theater junior Molly Oldham, a two-time survivor of Anaplastic Ependymoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. Her speech will focus on why she is thankful for others such as UNCG, as her story was previously featured on The View in May 2021 where she received a two-year academic scholarship from the institution.
“In a season that celebrates thankfulness and togetherness, we are honored that we are able bring together millions of students nationwide for impactful moments of joy and gratitude,” said Lisa McEuen, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. “Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on what we have, and remember those who have greater needs than us. That’s why we’re using Thank-Ful as an opportunity to help make a difference beyond the dining halls and deepen our impact within the local communities we serve.”
Thank-Ful will take place on November 18, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Fountain View Dining Hall. For more information, please contact Ryan Murray, UNCG Spartan Dining Marketing Director, ryan.murray@compass-usa.com, 336-430-7233.
About Chartwells Higher Education
Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract foodservice management, hospitality and award-winning guest service within over 300 college and university dining environments throughout academic institutions across the U.S. Chartwells' nutritious cuisine not only satisfies the unique appetites, lifestyles, and dietary needs of every guest dining on campus, but it also brings people together to promote the high-intensity relationships that will prepare students for the future. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com, www.ChartwellsMonthly.com, www.DineonCampus.com.
