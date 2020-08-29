“Grab and go” meals now available at all schools
Greensboro, N.C. – Starting Sept. 1, the process to pick up student meals will look different than it has since March, when the pandemic closed schools across the country.
Meals will be available from 11 a.m. to noon at all GCS schools. Families can pick up lunch and breakfast for the following day. They can pick up meals from any GCS school. Families do not have to go to the school(s) their children attend to pick-up meals.
To prevent any interruption in service, parents/guardians are encouraged to apply for meal benefits for the 2020-21 school year by filling out the application at www.lunchapplication.com.
The changes outlined above are due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decision to require states to shift from summer meal distribution, which was extended through August 31, to the National School Lunch Program.
While North Carolina applied for waivers to allow for more flexible meal distribution plans, thus far, those waivers have not been granted. As of last spring, more than 66% of GCS students qualified for free- or reduced-price meals.
“We encourage educators, parents and community leaders to contact their representatives in Congress and urge them to take action to make it easier for families to access the food their children so desperately need,” said Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras. “Hungry children simply don’t learn as well, and poor nutrition in childhood can have lifelong consequences.”
For the latest on reopening schools, visit www.gcsnc.com/reopening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.