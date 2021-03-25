Winston-Salem, NC - March 25, 2021 - The Center for Creative Economy announced today it has received a $20,000 grant from the Truist Foundation in support of the 2021 Kinetic Boot Camp for creatives.
“We’re excited to announce this funding for CCE’s thriving programs for early-stage entrepreneurs. Our cohort from Winston-Salem and across the country are in their final week preparing to deliver their business pitches. CCE serves all creative entrepreneurs, and this grant helps bring more businesses to life in 2021,” according to Margaret Collins, founding executive director of CCE.
Kinetic kicked off in February with a three-day opening event, welcoming creative entrepreneurs and mentors. The four-week boot camp culminates in the Kinetic Finale on March 27 at 500 W. Fifth Street in Winston-Salem. Business founders will pitch to CCE’s mentors, sponsors, and partner network. The final pitches begin at 1:45 p.m. and are followed by award announcements.
Of the startups chosen for the Spring Kinetic, 67% are run by women entrepreneurs. Kinetic is an intensive program that helps creative entrepreneurs define their target customers, validate their idea, and develop a financial forecast and business model. Entrepreneurs work with professional mentors to guide them through the next steps in the boot camp and beyond.
“As a creative, there is something special about being in a room with other like-minded entrepreneurs, and the support has been fantastic,” said Kinetic cohort member Jonathan Dockery, founder of The Downtown Art Academy in Winston-Salem.
CCE wishes to acknowledge additional sponsors who have helped make the Kinetic Boot Camp 2021 possible. These include DataMax Foundation, now known as Twin City Development Foundation, NC IDEA, Builders and Backers Studio, Parsec Financial, and Salem College.
The Spring 2021 cohort is using their creative talents to bring innovation to their industries. Below is a brief overview of their ideas.
(Winston-Salem, NC): THE DOWNTOWN ART ACADEMY - Makes traditionally exclusive arts education accessible for all. Students gain access to the best classical art education.
(Winston-Salem, NC): FOISEIL – Hand-poured soy and coconut wax candles and natural body care products.
(Winston-Salem, NC): DELISH BRANDING CO - Helping hospitality businesses succeed with creative, effective marketing solutions.
(Winston Salem, NC): TRIAD ART SUPPLY- Local, independent, brick-and-mortar retailer of quality art supplies downtown.
(Greensboro, NC): XCEPTIONAL EMPIRE - Digital subscription-based membership for creatives who struggle to find a sense of community, networking opportunities, and ways to exercise their craft.
(Zionsville, IN): ZANMI FONDWA - Fosters community by hiring Haitians to build high-quality homes for their neighbors, engaging new homeowners to give back to the community through volunteer service and financial contribution to their new home.
###
About Center for Creative Economy
The Center for Creative Economy (CCE) provides inception stage business training to expand the capacity of creatives and artists to emerge as viable entrepreneurs. Learning critical skills at the beginning of a creative founder’s journey is vital for success. Our customized education and mentorship programs fulfill our mission to Launch, Grow, and Accelerate creative entrepreneurs and businesses. www.CCETRIAD.com
About Truist Foundation
The Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation’s (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Established in 2020, the foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have more opportunities for a better quality of life. The Truist Foundation’s grants and activities focus on leadership development, economic mobility, thriving communities and educational equity. Learn more at Truist.com/Purpose/Truist-Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.