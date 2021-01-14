GREENSBORO, NC — Aiming to recognize inspirational educators who have made a transformative impact on students’ lives, the UNC Greensboro School of Education (SOE) launched the Inspirational Educators initiative in 2018. From now until May 31, 2021, the SOE is accepting nominations for 2021 Inspirational Educators.
The SOE values the difference educators make in engaging communities and promoting life-changing opportunities through education while remaining steadfast in the advancement of equity, diversity, and inclusion. Thus, nominations are open to any and all educators, not only those affiliated with UNC Greensboro; the nominee can be a star in their field or have had a significant impact on you or your family. Individually, as a group, or as a classroom, you can recognize the significant impact that a teacher, counselor, coach, professor, or another education professional has made in your life.
“Educators are on the frontline of the pandemic in the critical roles they play with students and families — they are truly redefining what it means to be an Inspirational Educator,” says Dr. Randy Penfield, Dean of the School of Education. “Our Inspirational Educators program supports students whose dream is to be an educator and enables us to honor their service.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the School of Education will hold the in-person Inspirational Educators Induction Ceremony to celebrate the classes of 2020, 2021, and 2022 when University and public health safety guidelines permit in-person gatherings. The timing is tentatively set for Spring of 2022, date TBD.
The goals for the Inspirational Educators program are simple: elevate the profession of education, create an opportunity to honor people who have made a difference in the lives of others, and raise much needed funds for our future educators. A permanent recognition, the Inspirational Educators Wall, is displayed in the School of Education Building.
Over time, the SOE will honor 1,000 Inspirational Educators, creating an Inspirational Educators Endowment of over $1,000,000. This prestigious awards program will highlight promising young educators. When you nominate an Inspirational Educator, your gift honors a legacy and inspires our students.
A gift of at least $1,000 ensures a permanent place on the Inspirational Educators Wall for the honoree. An Inspirational Educator may be nominated by a single individual or by a group of individuals, such as family, friends, colleagues, or classmates who share the cost of the nomination. Additionally, your $1,000 gift may be paid in installments over a 12-month period.
To learn more and submit a nomination form, visit: soe.uncg.edu/giving/inspirational-educators.
About the UNC Greensboro School of Education
The School of Education (SOE) at UNC Greensboro is committed to creating life-changing opportunities through education by providing transformative learning, leading innovation and discovery, engaging communities, and promoting equity and diversity. The history of the SOE extends back nearly 100 years as one of the first teacher preparation programs established in the state of North Carolina, and it is ranked among the top 10 regional graduate schools of education in the nation by U.S. News and World Report. The SOE is a hub for innovation in education, being home to a wide range of funded research projects and initiatives that are advancing the fields of education, counseling, assessment, equity, and social justice. The largest producer of education professionals in the Piedmont Triad region, the SOE is dedicated to partnering with schools and organizations in the community leading to more than 250,000 hours of support services provided by both faculty and students every year. This experience not only changes their lives through exceptional professional opportunities and growth, but in turn changes the lives of generations of individuals through their roles as teachers, administrators, counselors, and researchers. For additional information, please visitsoe.uncg.edu and follow UNCG SOE on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About UNC Greensboro
UNC Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is 1 of only 40 doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both high research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC System institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in the state with 20,000+ students, and 3,000+ faculty and staff members representing 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, as well as 74 master’s and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in health and wellness, visual and performing arts, nursing, education, and more. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
