Celebrate Campus Greensboro Day 2023
GREENSBORO, NC – July 19, 2023 – Campus Greensboro, an initiative of Action Greensboro dedicated to preparing college and university students for a professional environment and helping them envision a future living and working in Greensboro, North Carolina announces 2023 Campus Greensboro Day. This event will take place on Thursday, July 27, 2023, from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM at LeBauer Park, Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc.
Campus Greensboro Day is dedicated to honoring the college students interning in our city and recognizing their valuable contributions. This event is perfect for local businesses, employers, and advocates of emerging talent in Greensboro. Whether you have interns of your own or simply want to support future business leaders, this event is for you.
Join the Campus Greensboro Fellows and other community interns for an afternoon filled with delicious barbecue, fun, and entertainment. This event also provides an opportunity to connect with local employers and community partners who are passionate about supporting Guilford County interns.
The Campus Greensboro Fellows Program is a competitive, 10-week summer program that connects students to paid internships. As Fellows, students from Greensboro and around the country are provided opportunities to build their networks, enhance their professional development, engage in the community, and explore Greensboro as a place to thrive as young professionals. The 2023 Campus Greensboro cohort is comprised of 95 students interning at more than 30 unique sites in Guilford County. Don't miss out on the occasion to network, celebrate, and foster connection within our community. Mark your calendars for Campus Greensboro Day on July 27th. We look forward to seeing you there. Join us in applauding the exceptional talent that enriches our city!
For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, please visit Eventbrite.
About Campus Greensboro: Campus Greensboro is an initiative of Action Greensboro dedicated to preparing college and university students for a professional environment and helping them envision a future living and working in Greensboro, North Carolina. Through our flagship program, the Fellows Program, and other year-round programming and events, our mission is to better prepare our local talent for the workforce, motivate students to explore all that the city has to offer outside of their campus communities, and help students discover career options post-graduation.
