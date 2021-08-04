Lifesaving drug available at no cost to Guilford County residents
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is partnering with UNC Greensboro/GCSTOP, and Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine/NC FIT to offer free naloxone (also known as Narcan) to Guilford County residents. Naloxone can reverse an opioid overdose when administered promptly. Naloxone kits are provided to anyone requesting them, with no questions asked. Instructions are included and the drug is easy for non-medical professionals to administer.
Substance use disorder impacts people across all age ranges, ethnicities, and income levels. Opioids account for 79% of overdose deaths in North Carolina. Overdose deaths have increased in Guilford County by over 200% over the past 10 years. Learn the signs of overdose; find resources to help yourself, a friend, or loved one; and discover pickup locations for your naloxone kit at www.SaveALifeGuilford.com.
About Guilford County Division of Public Health
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is a North Carolina Accredited Health Department serving all residents of Guilford County. The Division provides health and health education services for children, teens, and adults, including immunizations, newborn home visits, HIV/STI testing, behavioral health, JustTEENS, Adopt-a-Mom, QuitSmart Smoking classes, WIC, and more. Learn more at https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/human-services/health-department.
About GCSTOP
The Guilford County Solution to the Opioid Problem (GCSTOP) serves residents of Guilford County. The program was initiated with funding from the State General Assembly to Guilford County’s Emergency Services for the purpose of addressing the County’s increasing incidence of opioid overdoses and opioid related deaths. The funding is being used to support the development and initial implementation of a Rapid Response Team (RRT) intervention, which is designed to prevent repeat overdose and to counsel persistent users to enter treatment or adopt evidence-based harm reduction practices. GCSTOP also provides syringe exchange, harm-reduction training, and community overdose response education. The program serves some of our community’s most vulnerable populations: people who have overdosed and others who are at high risk for opioid related mortality. Learn more at https://gcstop.uncg.edu/.
About NC-FIT
Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine participates in the NC-FIT (formerly incarcerated transition) program. Their mission is to empower community members upon their return from incarceration to become self-sufficient and to reach their health and wellness goals. They connect people with needed health services and assist them with all aspects of re-entry; including housing, job training, legal needs, education, transportation, and life skills. Learn more at https://tapmedicine.com/fit-program/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.