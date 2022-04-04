CAROLINA THEATRE AND CROWN AT THE CAROLINA SHOW UPDATES

  • ANNUAL SUMMER FILM FESTIVAL JULY 11 THROUGH AUGUST 11
  • AN EVENING WITH SHELBY J. IN THE CROWN JULY 29
 Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro is pleased to announce the 14th Summer Film Festival in the Betty and Ben Cone, Jr. Auditorium at the Carolina Theatre, July 11 through August 11, 2022, as well as Shelby J. in The Crown at the Carolina on July 29.

Tickets are on sale now through the Carolina Theatre Box Office and at CarolinaTheatre.com.

AN EVENING WITH SHELBY J.: MUSIC, MEMORIES & MORE

Friday, July 29, 8:00pm

In The Crown at the Carolina                                                                                                                                                                                         

Greensboro native Shelby J., widely known as the “bald beauty” and powerhouse vocalist for Prince, brings her electrifying energy to The Crown at the Carolina.

Her decade as part of Prince’s band The New Power Generation began in the rain with the revered 2007 Super Bowl Halftime Show, recently voted the #1 Halftime Show of All time by Rolling Stone magazine. She can be heard on numerous Prince albums, including “Planet Earth,” “Lotus Flower,” “2010,” and "MLPS sound.”

While touring globally with Prince, Shelby preformed in London’s O2 Arena and sold out a record-breaking 21 shows where Prince declared, "Shelby J. a star is born!"

Shelby has toured with Mary J. Blige, Santana, Roy Hargrove, D'Angelo, and Anthony Hamilton. As an accomplished songwriter, Shelby wrote and performed “How I Know” for Roy Hargrove that earned a Grammy Nomination. She has appeared on The Tonight Show, Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood, Good Morning America and has been featured in People, Rolling Stone, and Billboard magazines. Most recently she was a featured co-writer and vocalist on the critically acclaimed “Welcome 2 America” album released in 2021 and featured on CBS’ “60 Minutes.”

Shelby is an eclectic performer. When asked how they would describe a Shelby J. show, audiences replied, “She’s a lil’ bit of Mavis Staples with James Brown ENERGY and a lil’ Carole King on the side." Her debut single, "North Carolina," featuring Anthony Hamilton and produced by Prince, rose to #1 on the Neo-Soul/R&B chart. Her album “10” is available on all digital platforms.

Tickets are $25 in advance, or $30 at the door. A $3 processing fee and sales tax will be added to each ticket.

The 2022 Carolina Theatre Summer Film Festival will run for five weeks, Monday through Thursday, starting July 11. Movies begin at 7PM, with themes including Hitchcock, Romantic Comedies, Banned Books, and Summer Hits.

Tickets are $7 for adults, or $6 for seniors, military, first responders, students, and educators. Carolina Theatre movie passes will also be accepted at the door.

2022 SUMMER FILM FESTIVAL

                                                                          

Monday, July 11      THE MAN WHO KNEW TOO MUCH        Hitchcock; 1956, Rated PG

Tuesday, July 12                               CLUELESS                                 Rom-Com; 1995, Rated PG-13

Wednesday, July 13                     THE GREAT GATSBY                       Banned Books; 1974, Rated PG

Thursday, July 14    THERE’S SOMETHING ABOUT MARY       Summer Hits; 1998, Rated R

Monday, July 18                      TO CATCH A THIEF                        Hitchcock; 1955, Rated PG

Tuesday, July 19               WHEN HARRY MET SALLY                  Rom-Com; 1989, Rated R

Wednesday, July 20                    BLACK HAWK DOWN                      Banned Books; 2001, Rated R

Thursday, July 21                                BATMAN                                  Summer Hits; 1989, Rated PG-13

Monday, July 25                  SHADOW OF A DOUBT                    Hitchcock; 1943, Rated PG

Tuesday, July 26                    LOVE & BASKETBALL                      Rom-Com; 2000, Rated PG-13

Wednesday, July 27               FROM HERE TO ETERNITY                 Banned Books; 1953, Not Rated

Thursday, July 28             FERRIS BUELLER’S DAY OFF                Summer Hits; 1986, Rated PG-13

Monday, August 1                            SPELLBOUND                              Hitchcock; 1945, Rated PG

Tuesday, August 2          10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU            Rom-Com; 1999, Rated PG-13

Wednesday, August 3                TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD                  Banned Books; 1962, Not Rated

Thursday, August 4                                 GREASE                                   Summer Hits; 1978, Rated PG

Monday, August 8                STRANGERS ON A TRAIN                   Hitchcock; 1951, Rated PG

Tuesday, August 9                         DIRTY DANCING                           Rom-Com; 1987, Rated PG-13

Wednesday, August 10     HARRY POTTER/SORCERER’S STONE       Banned Books; 2001, Rated PG             Thursday, August 11                        RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK            Summer Hits; 1981, Rated PG

As the Carolina Theatre welcomes audiences back to Downtown Greensboro, here are the current health and safety guidelines in place to keep guests, performers, and staff as safe and comfortable as possible

  • ·       Masks are recommended and social distancing is encouraged, when possible.
  • ·       Hand sanitation stations can be found throughout the theatre lobby, with regular cleaning of high-touch areas by theatre staff.
  • ·       All theatre restrooms have been upgraded with touchless toilets, sinks, soap dispensers, and towel dispensers.
  • ·       Paperless e-tickets are now in use for all events.
  • ·       Please check specific event listings to verify individual show requirements 

The Carolina Theatre’s in-person Box Office is open Monday through Friday, from noon until 3PM.

Guests can also email ticketing questions to boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com. 

 

Presenting Arts, Preserving History. The Carolina Theatre receives generous support from ArtsGreensboro.

Carolina Theatre  .  310 S. Greene Street  .  Greensboro, NC 27401  .  CarolinaTheatre.com

