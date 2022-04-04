CAROLINA THEATRE AND CROWN AT THE CAROLINA SHOW UPDATES
- ANNUAL SUMMER FILM FESTIVAL JULY 11 THROUGH AUGUST 11
- AN EVENING WITH SHELBY J. IN THE CROWN JULY 29
Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro is pleased to announce the 14th Summer Film Festival in the Betty and Ben Cone, Jr. Auditorium at the Carolina Theatre, July 11 through August 11, 2022, as well as Shelby J. in The Crown at the Carolina on July 29.
Tickets are on sale now through the Carolina Theatre Box Office and at CarolinaTheatre.com.
* * * * * * * * * *
AN EVENING WITH SHELBY J.: MUSIC, MEMORIES & MORE
Friday, July 29, 8:00pm
In The Crown at the Carolina
Greensboro native Shelby J., widely known as the “bald beauty” and powerhouse vocalist for Prince, brings her electrifying energy to The Crown at the Carolina.
Her decade as part of Prince’s band The New Power Generation began in the rain with the revered 2007 Super Bowl Halftime Show, recently voted the #1 Halftime Show of All time by Rolling Stone magazine. She can be heard on numerous Prince albums, including “Planet Earth,” “Lotus Flower,” “2010,” and "MLPS sound.”
While touring globally with Prince, Shelby preformed in London’s O2 Arena and sold out a record-breaking 21 shows where Prince declared, "Shelby J. a star is born!"
Shelby has toured with Mary J. Blige, Santana, Roy Hargrove, D'Angelo, and Anthony Hamilton. As an accomplished songwriter, Shelby wrote and performed “How I Know” for Roy Hargrove that earned a Grammy Nomination. She has appeared on The Tonight Show, Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood, Good Morning America and has been featured in People, Rolling Stone, and Billboard magazines. Most recently she was a featured co-writer and vocalist on the critically acclaimed “Welcome 2 America” album released in 2021 and featured on CBS’ “60 Minutes.”
Shelby is an eclectic performer. When asked how they would describe a Shelby J. show, audiences replied, “She’s a lil’ bit of Mavis Staples with James Brown ENERGY and a lil’ Carole King on the side." Her debut single, "North Carolina," featuring Anthony Hamilton and produced by Prince, rose to #1 on the Neo-Soul/R&B chart. Her album “10” is available on all digital platforms.
Tickets are $25 in advance, or $30 at the door. A $3 processing fee and sales tax will be added to each ticket.
* * * * * * * * * * *
The 2022 Carolina Theatre Summer Film Festival will run for five weeks, Monday through Thursday, starting July 11. Movies begin at 7PM, with themes including Hitchcock, Romantic Comedies, Banned Books, and Summer Hits.
Tickets are $7 for adults, or $6 for seniors, military, first responders, students, and educators. Carolina Theatre movie passes will also be accepted at the door.
2022 SUMMER FILM FESTIVAL
Monday, July 11 THE MAN WHO KNEW TOO MUCH Hitchcock; 1956, Rated PG
Tuesday, July 12 CLUELESS Rom-Com; 1995, Rated PG-13
Wednesday, July 13 THE GREAT GATSBY Banned Books; 1974, Rated PG
Thursday, July 14 THERE’S SOMETHING ABOUT MARY Summer Hits; 1998, Rated R
Monday, July 18 TO CATCH A THIEF Hitchcock; 1955, Rated PG
Tuesday, July 19 WHEN HARRY MET SALLY Rom-Com; 1989, Rated R
Wednesday, July 20 BLACK HAWK DOWN Banned Books; 2001, Rated R
Thursday, July 21 BATMAN Summer Hits; 1989, Rated PG-13
Monday, July 25 SHADOW OF A DOUBT Hitchcock; 1943, Rated PG
Tuesday, July 26 LOVE & BASKETBALL Rom-Com; 2000, Rated PG-13
Wednesday, July 27 FROM HERE TO ETERNITY Banned Books; 1953, Not Rated
Thursday, July 28 FERRIS BUELLER’S DAY OFF Summer Hits; 1986, Rated PG-13
Monday, August 1 SPELLBOUND Hitchcock; 1945, Rated PG
Tuesday, August 2 10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU Rom-Com; 1999, Rated PG-13
Wednesday, August 3 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Banned Books; 1962, Not Rated
Thursday, August 4 GREASE Summer Hits; 1978, Rated PG
Monday, August 8 STRANGERS ON A TRAIN Hitchcock; 1951, Rated PG
Tuesday, August 9 DIRTY DANCING Rom-Com; 1987, Rated PG-13
Wednesday, August 10 HARRY POTTER/SORCERER’S STONE Banned Books; 2001, Rated PG Thursday, August 11 RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK Summer Hits; 1981, Rated PG
* * * * * * * * * * *
As the Carolina Theatre welcomes audiences back to Downtown Greensboro, here are the current health and safety guidelines in place to keep guests, performers, and staff as safe and comfortable as possible
- · Masks are recommended and social distancing is encouraged, when possible.
- · Hand sanitation stations can be found throughout the theatre lobby, with regular cleaning of high-touch areas by theatre staff.
- · All theatre restrooms have been upgraded with touchless toilets, sinks, soap dispensers, and towel dispensers.
- · Paperless e-tickets are now in use for all events.
- · Please check specific event listings to verify individual show requirements
The Carolina Theatre’s in-person Box Office is open Monday through Friday, from noon until 3PM.
Guests can also email ticketing questions to boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com.
Presenting Arts, Preserving History. The Carolina Theatre receives generous support from ArtsGreensboro.
Carolina Theatre . 310 S. Greene Street . Greensboro, NC 27401 . CarolinaTheatre.com
CAROLINA THEATRE AND THE CROWN AT THE CAROLINA “QUICK LIST”
April 5, 7pm Classic Movie The African Queen (1951) * Carolina Theatre
April 9, 8pm Gregory Amos with Rod McCoy ^ The Crown
April 15, 7:30pm Fiddle & Bow presents Lightnin’ Wells ^ The Crown
April 15, 8pm A Purple Rain Experience, Inspired by Prince ~ Carolina Theatre
April 19, 7pm Silent Movie The Kid Brother (1927) + Carolina Theatre
April 22 and April 23 Bus Stop ^ The Crown
April 30, 4pm Love on Momma Comedy Game Show ^ The Crown
May 1, 7pm ABBAFAB (T2 Presents) ~ Carolina Theatre
May 3, 7pm Classic Movie The Sound of Music (1965) * Carolina Theatre
May 4, 5:15pm Future Fund 10 Live Carolina Theatre
May 8, 3:30pm Always… Patsy Cline ~ Carolina Theatre
May 13, 7:30pm Dori Freeman ^ The Crown
May 19, 7pm Chelcie Lynn: The Tammy Tour (Outback Presents) ~ Carolina Theatre
May 22, 3pm 15th Anniversary Celebration of St. Francis Springs ~ Carolina Theatre
June 9, 8pm JJ Grey & Mofro with The 502s (Outback Presents) Carolina Theatre
June 17 – June 26 CTG presents Shrek: The Musical ~ Carolina Theatre
June 28, 7pm Classic Movie Stir Crazy (1980) * Carolina Theatre
July 11 - August 11 Summer Film Festival * Carolina Theatre
July 13 - August 10 Carolina Kids Club * Carolina Theatre
July 29, 8pm Shelby J. ^ The Crown
September 17, 7:30pm 1964: The Tribute ~ Carolina Theatre
September 23, 8pm A Night of Restoration: Mandisa ~ Carolina Theatre
^ EVENT IN THE CROWN AT THE CAROLINA, LOCATED ON THE THIRD FLOOR OF THE THEATRE
* CAROLINA CLASSIC MOVIE SCREENINGS IN THE BETTY AND BEN CONE, JR. AUDITORIUM
+ SILENT SERIES AT THE CAROLINA MOVIE SCREENINGS WITH LIVE ORGAN ACCOMPANIMENT
~ RENTAL EVENT PRESENTED BY A PROMOTER OUTSIDE OF THE THEATRE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.