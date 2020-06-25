HIGH POINT, N.C., June 25, 2020 – Larry Quinn, director of the Professional Sales Program at High Point University, says you can still honor National Handshake Day during a pandemic – it just looks different. National Handshake Day is traditionally observed on the last Thursday of June, and Quinn is available to discuss how to honor this practice during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Quinn shares the following tips:
First Impression
In the first few seconds that you meet someone, they are making judgments. Make sure they are positive judgments. Nowadays, good eye-contact, a head nod, and a smile can be wonderful substitutes for a handshake when introducing yourself during a virtual or in-person job interview or at a meeting. And it’s that important first impression that matters most.
The Art of the “New Normal” Greeting
- Pause at a safe distance.
- Raise brows and smile.
- Don't say, “hello” with your hands, say it with your eyebrows. The “eyebrow flash” is a touchless alternative to the outdated handshake. Raise your eyebrows and smile at the person you are greeting.
- Place your hand over your heart. Bringing your hand to your heart is a respectful way to greet someone you've just met.
- Be prepared by making sure you are smiling and have a pleasant look on your face. Let them feel you are genuinely glad to meet them.
About Quinn: Larry Quinn, chair of the Department of Marketing and Sales, director of the Professional Sales Program, Sales Professional in Residence and assistant professor of Marketing, joined the Earl N. Phillips School of Business after working in the business world as a top executive in sales and marketing. He began his career at EDS and Xerox, earning most of his experience along the way in technology, publishing and computer equipment sales. He was consistently cited for exceeding sales quotas and closure rates, as well as turning around challenging situations. During his business career, he maintained a consistent record of instilling loyalty, self-confidence, and exceptional performance in teams through his creativity, hard work and mentorship. Those same skills that served him well in the corporate world serve HPU students well in the classroom.
