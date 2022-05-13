CAREER DIGEST
Virtual Training Events at Triad Goodwill
NEW- 2 Sessions Available
Virtual Training Event: Resume Development, Monday, May 16 from 10:00AM – 12:00PM or 2:00PM – 4:00PM on Zoom. Learn ways to bolster your resume appropriately and how to incorporate work experience obtained during incarceration. This will include: Defining what a resume is and its purpose, Learning different resume formats and the advantages and disadvantages of each, Step-by-step creation of the most common sections found on resumes, Knowing ways to bolster your resume appropriately, Learning what information should be included and what pitfalls to avoid, and Preparing and writing your resume.
Click here to register for the Monday, May 16 10AM session: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsf-uqqjMrGtWdTyALwWb–Q5EyHzGL46A
Click here to register for the Monday, May 16 2PM session: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsf-uqqjMrGtWdTyALwWb–Q5EyHzGL46A
NEW
Virtual Training Event: Interview Basics, on Tuesday, May, 24 10:00AM – 12:00PM or 2:00PM – 4:00PM via Zoom.Interviewing can be one of the scariest parts of the hiring process. This course will help the job seeker learn how to articulate their skills, strengths, and work experiences. The course teaches how to address difficult/uncomfortable questions, such as criminal histories. The curriculum includes topics like: Focusing on preparing for the interview, learning how to respond to different types of interview questions, Learning and practicing how to address difficult or uncomfortable questions such as gaps in work experience, criminal histories, illegal interview questions, and more…Plus, Learning and being able to employ effective and successful follow-up strategies, and Identifying the appropriate dress for an interview.
Click here to register for the Tuesday, May 24 10AM session: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82262315632?pwd=OUMxaklSc3VyUjZndEdYV1VPem9wdz09
Click here to register for the Tuesday, May 24 2PM session: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0uc-qgqz4jHdQa5ie4RT8ZDwbK2H_4rAJz
Orientation Every Monday! (no class or orientation 5/16)
Jobs On The Outside Orientation and Introductory Workshop (on-going, in-person training) Triad Goodwill presents Jobs on The Outside program Orientation. Learn more about how this program can help you explore opportunities, gain skills, and market yourself for success. Orientation takes place Every Monday, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at our 1235 Eugene Street Greensboro, NC Career Center. Registration required. You can register for this session by contacting our Career Center at 336.544.5305 or email us at joto@triadgoodwill.org.
Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.), a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 2,518 people in the community and helped place 449 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
