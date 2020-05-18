Your Story is Our Story project launches
and receives 1st student submission
Guilford County – Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) is working with other local organizations to capture what the pandemic experience looks like from a student’s perspective.
“Future generations will wonder what life was like during this pivotal time and how this experience changed us,” explains GEA executive director Winston McGregor. “Our students can offer a unique perspective of the pandemic in Guilford County.” GEA partnered with Guilford County Schools (GCS) to create a list of questions to prompt students to think about their experiences as they tackle online learning, social distancing and quarantining with family. GCS teachers will incorporate the project, called “Your Story is Our Story” into a variety of lessons, including language arts, social students, visual arts and music.
“We are encouraging students to capture their experience in any way that makes sense to them – writing a poem or story, writing a letter to their future selves, creating artwork or even writing and recording a song,” says McGregor. “Their submissions can be as unique as they are.”
To kick off the project, GEA partnered with Backpack Beginnings to distribute 2300 school supply kits that included project instructions. School supply kits were handed out at 32 GCS schools that are Grab-and-Go food distribution sites on Friday, May 8. GEA has already received some student submissions.
Students can submit work by email by sending it to MyStory@GEANC.org. Students can also submit work using a form on GEA’s website at www.GEANC.org/MyStory.
GEA is collecting submissions and partnering with Greensboro and High Point museums to curate the work and share it with the wider community now and in the future. The first submission was a poem called Pandemic 2020 by Shianne Knight, an eighth grade student at Northeast Middle School.
Students who submit work will also receive a coupon for a free Biscuitville biscuit as a thank you.
Community partners for the project include Backpack Beginnings, the Greensboro Historical Museum, the Greensboro Children’s Museum, the High Point Museum and the International Civil Rights Museum. The soon-to-be open High Point Children’s Museum is also working with the group. “We know this has been a challenging time for students,” says McGregor. “We hope this project gives them a way to make meaning of their pandemic experience and to help us all take some valuable lessons forward as we navigate the future.”
GEA is an ever-growing alliance of individuals, organizations and businesses who donate time, talent and resources to make sure the future is bright for Guilford County Schools students and for our community. www.GEANC.org
