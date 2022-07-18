Campus Greensboro Celebrates Campus Greensboro Day on July 29
GREENSBORO, NC 7/18/2022 – In recognition of National Intern Day, Campus Greensboro will celebrate interns in our city by hosting a Campus Greensboro Day Celebration in Lebauer Park from 4:30-7:00 PM, on July 29, 2022.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan has proclaimed the day “Campus Greensboro Day” to celebrate college students interning in Greensboro. Campus Greensboro invites anyone who has interns or who wants to celebrate young talent in our city to come to Lebauer Park on July 29th from 4:30-7 PM to join this nation-wide celebration. Enjoy music, games and local food treats while meeting local employers and community partners who support GSO interns. Companies are encouraged to share photos and videos of their interns on social media using the hashtag #GSOisMyCampus and tag Campus Greensboro (CampusGreensboro).
The Campus Greensboro Fellows Program is a competitive, 10-week summer program that connects students to paid industry internships. As Fellows, students are provided opportunities to build their networks, enhance their professional development, engage in the community, and explore Greensboro as a place to thrive as young professionals.
For 2022, the Fellows Program has 75 Fellows (students) interning with 37 different organizations throughout the city. Participating students are recruited from Greensboro’s seven local colleges and universities, as well as, this year’s cohort includes students attending 13 universities and colleges located outside of Greensboro.
“As a first time Campus Greensboro Fellow, I pictured myself enhancing my professional development and I ended up receiving so much more. Surrounded by Greensboro’s industry leaders and connected to a community of motivated Fellows, I saw that I was not alone and there are many young professionals searching for their place in this world. I leave this Fellows experience with heightened confidence, an eagerness to continue growing into the best version of myself, and definitely knowing more about Greensboro than when I started.” says 2022 Campus Greensboro Fellow, Navia Stevenson.
Campus Greensboro would also like to thank Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. for helping make the event possible.
About Campus Greensboro
Campus Greensboro is an initiative of Action Greensboro dedicated to preparing college and university students for a professional environment and helping them envision a future living and working in Greensboro, North Carolina. Our mission is to better prepare our local talent for the workforce, motivate students to explore all that the city has to offer outside of their campus communities, and help students discover career options post-graduation.
About Action Greensboro
Action Greensboro is a leading voice in urban livability, civic engagement, educational advancement and initiatives to attract and retain young professionals in Greensboro. Established in 2001, the non-profit organization has championed a variety of initiatives aimed at enhancing the city’s quality of life. We uphold and share a bold vision for advancing the community to meet the demands of the 21st century, while driving this vision with quick action, determination, high energy and nimbleness.
