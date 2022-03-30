Calling Young Artists: Earth Day Fair Will Feature Youth Art Contest

Piedmont Earth Day Fair Will Display art on Why Earth Day Is Important
Winston-Salem, NC – Piedmont Environmental Alliance is seeking entries for a youth art contest that will be featured at the group’s annual Earth Day Fair on April 23. The group is inviting students from grades K through 12 from throughout the Triad to submit works of art, photography, or writing about Earth Day and why it is important to them. The art will be on display for visitors to enjoy at the Piedmont Earth Day Fair. This contest is sponsored by WXII 12.
“This year, our Earth Day Fair Youth Art Contest is focusing on why Earth Day is important to young people,” said Jamie Maier, executive director of Piedmont Environmental Alliance. “A critical part of PEA’s work is empowering the next generation to be environmental leaders. Art is a powerful way to communicate about important issues around the environment and climate change.”
To have artwork displayed as part of the contest, students must sign up on or before April 15; they can drop off their artwork on or before April 22. Learn more at https://www.peanc.org/art
The Earth Day Fair Art Contest will feature prizes, and local artists will pick winning artwork from each age group. The winners will be announced live at the Earth Day Fair at 12 pm on April 23.
The Piedmont Earth Day Fair will take place April 23, 2022, from 10 am-4 pm at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. The event is free and includes great food and music, activities for adults and kids, and wonderful earth-friendly exhibitors. Learn more at https://www.peanc.org/EDF
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.