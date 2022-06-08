Butler + Burke Presents Dalton L. McMichael Scholarship To Taylor Carpenter of Stoneville
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (JUNE 8, 2022)—Butler + Burke, L.L.P., a full-service accounting firm based in Winston-Salem, has awarded the Dalton L. McMichael Scholarship for Excellence to Taylor Carpenter of Stoneville. The annual $1000 scholarship is available to high school seniors at Dalton L. McMichael High School in Mayodan.
During her time at McMichael High School, Taylor was a member of the National Honor Society, National Beta Club, Science National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta. Additionally, she was on the Science Academic Team, competing at the state level. She has also tutored, volunteered and been involved in her church. This fall, Taylor will begin college at North Carolina State University, where she plans to pursue a horticulture course of study.
This was the 18th year of the Butler + Burke McMichael Scholarship, which was established as a way to assist deserving teens in reaching their educational goals. “Butler + Burke is honored to be able to reward high-achieving and hardworking students like Taylor and positively impact their desire to obtain higher education,” said Jane Potter, a partner at the firm. “We feel very fortunate to be able to invest in the future in this way. Our best wishes to Taylor as she begins her time at NC State this fall!”
Butler + Burke is located at 100 Club Oaks Court, Suite A, in Winston-Salem. Founded in 1976, Butler + Burke has professional expertise in financial reporting and assurance services, tax compliance, tax planning, retirement and education planning and business consulting. For more information, visit butlerandburkecpa.com.
