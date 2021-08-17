Legendary entertainers Steve Martin and Rita Moreno and celebrated chef and humanitarian Jose Andres are among five speakers appearing in the next Guilford College Bryan Series season that begins in January 2022 at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Martin kicks off the season Jan. 25, followed by Yusef Salaam, a prison reform activist and member of the Central Park Five (Exonerated Five), on Feb. 15. Best-selling author Anne Lamott appears March 15, followed by Andres April 26 and Moreno in a speaking and performing event May 17.
Renewals of regular subscriptions and Legacy Society memberships begin Aug. 9. Last season’s subscribers and members may secure seats in the Tanger Center that were assigned in the spring of 2020 based on comparable Greensboro Coliseum seating in prior seasons.
Persons who were subscribers or members in 2019-20 but not last season will have an opportunity to purchase subscriptions and memberships in September before they go on sale to the general public late in the month.
Subscriptions cost $350 for seating in the orchestra level, $295 in the grand tier level and $250 in the loge level at the Tanger Center.
Legacy Society memberships cost $900 per person and include premium seating, a pre-event reception with the speakers and photo line, when offered.
Steve Martin: An actor, comedian, writer, producer and musician (accomplished banjoist), Martin has earned five Grammy Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and an Honorary Academy Award at the Academy's 5th Annual Governors Awards in 2013. Among many honors, he has received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, the Kennedy Center Honors and an American Film Institute Life Achievement Award.
Yusef Salaam: Salaam, at 15 in 1989, was tried and convicted in the Central Park Jogger case along with four other Black and Latinx young men. They spent between seven to 13 years behind bars for crimes they did not commit, until their sentences were overturned in 2002. They have been profiled in award-winning films by Ken and Sarah Burns and Ava DuVernay. Salaam is the author of Better, Not Bitter, published in May.
Anne Lamott: Lamott is author of seven novels, several bestselling books of nonfiction including the classic book on writing, Bird by Bird: Some Instructions on Writing and Life, and several collections of autobiographical essays on faith, including Traveling Mercies: Some Thoughts on Faith. Her newest book is Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage, published in March. She has been honored with a Guggenheim Fellowship.
Jose Andres: A culinary innovator, best-selling author and educator, Andres has been twice named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People and Outstanding Chef and Humanitarian of the Year by the James Beard Foundation. In 2010, he formed World Central Kitchen, a non-profit that provides solutions to end hunger and poverty by using the power of food to empower communities and strengthen economies.
Rita Moreno: Moreno is an actress, dancer and singer whose career spans over 70 years. She is one of the few artists to win an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony (EGOT) and the only person to win all four in performance categories. She won the Oscar for Supporting Actress for “West Side Story” in 1962 and will appear in the remake to be released in December. She has received Kennedy Center Honors and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
The popular Guilford College-sponsored, community-supported lecture series has been presented since 1996, and it delivered eight speaker programs online last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
