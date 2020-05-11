Greensboro, NC – The following members of UNC Greensboro's class of 2020 have been recognized by the Bryan School of Business and Economics for their outstanding performance:
Delta Sigma Pi Scholarship Key
The Delta Sigma Pi Scholarship Key is awarded to the baccalaureate graduates from the academic year with the highest academic average for the four years of study in business and economics.
Nicholas G. Baldwin (Durham, NC)
Danielle Brooke Chisholm (Randleman, NC)
Haley Ellyse Milligan (High Point, NC)
Cynthya Nunez (High Point, NC)
James M Patton (Reidsville, NC)
Alexis Raphael (Cary, NC)
Mary Elizabeth Roop (Charlotte, NC)
Christina L. Shehan (Hillsborough, NC)
Hayden Rebecca Thomas (Franklinville, NC)
Linsey Nicole Wade (Climax, NC)
Dean's Service Awards
The Dean's Service Award recognizes graduating students who have provided exemplary service to the Bryan School, the University, or the community. The minimum GPA required to receive this award is a 2.5 for undergraduates and a 3.0 for graduate students.
Graduate Award Recipients:
Elliyah Marie Bell (Whiteville, NC)
Undergraduate Award Recipients:
Jorge Antonio Alamillo (High Point, NC)
Grant Christian Fuller (Bahama, NC)
Walter Edward Johnson (Greensboro, NC)
Holly Christine Shields (Kernersville, NC)
Bryan Achievement and Leadership Awards
The Bryan Achievement and Leadership Award recognizes graduating students for a combination of academic scholarship and leadership in the Bryan School, the University, or the community. Undergraduates selected for this award must have a 3.0 GPA, while graduate students must have a 3.5 GPA.
Graduate Award Recipients:
Khalifa Hamed Said AI-Mamari (Alamerat, Oman)
Undergraduate Award Recipients:
Sohm Deshpande Gough (Winston Salem, NC)
Cameron Reille Warren (Saint Pauls, NC)
Outstanding Student Award
The Bryan Outstanding Student Award recognizes graduating students who have enriched the Bryan School's learning environment as an ambassador through their professional and service activities, and their commitment to and support of other students.
Graduate Award Recipients:
Hong Qiu (High Point, NC)
Undergraduate Award Recipients:
Raygan Myranda Hansley (Monroe, NC)
Crystal Marie Tejada (Franklinton, NC)
Benjamin Devoe Thornburg (Greensboro, NC)
Bryan School Medal for Academic Excellence
The Bryan School of Business and Economics Medals for Academic Excellence is awarded to graduating baccalaureate and master’s students who have achieved academic excellence. Undergraduates must achieve a grade point average of 3.90or better on coursework completed within the Bryan School of Business and Economics and finish in the top five percent of Bryan School graduates in their class. Graduate students must achieve a cumulative grade point average of 3.90 or better in their program of study.
Graduate Award Recipients:
Khalifa Hamed Said Al-Mamari (Alamerat, Oman)
Bhargavi Arcot Ramesh (Hyderabad, India)
Sushma Bairi (Hyderabad, Telangana, India)
Khushboo Shyamsundar Bang (Nagpur, India)
Elliyah Marie Bell (Whiteville, NC)
Benjamin Carl Cassidy (Greensboro, NC)
Jordan Perkins Cassidy (Greensboro, NC)
John Matthew Czarnowski (Summerfield, NC)
Simone Dell’Oca (Sondrio, Italy)
Nigel Thomas Espey (Greensboro, NC)
Radhika Goel (Charlotte, NC)
Shivani Goverdhan (Cary, NC)
Cassidy Lynn Hodge (Greensboro, NC)
Richard G. Johnson III (Greensboro, NC)
Karl William Knierim (Asheville, NC)
Cassandra Lee McDaniel (Greensboro, NC)
Gabrielle Elaine Mills (Durham, NC)
Vani Supriya Mukthapuram (Greensboro, NC)
Albert Pedra (Vinaros, Spain)
Michael Pennucci (Kernersville, NC)
Harshada Snehal Prabhu (Jamestown, NC)
Hong Qiu (High Point, NC)
Maryam Raja (Archdale, NC)
Joseph Clay Wallace (Chapel Hill, NC)
Guoyin Wang (Tianjin, China)
Mackenzie Renee Winslow (Mooresville, NC)
Ming Xiao (Raleigh, NC)
Undergraduate Award Recipients:
Nicholas G. Baldwin (Durham, NC)
Danielle Brooke Chisholm (Randleman, NC)
Rebekah Lee Cornett Dawkins (Burlington, NC)
Grant Christian Fuller (Bahama, NC)
Mohammed Mhutasim Hossain (Raleigh, NC)
Charles H. Krohn (Thomasville, NC)
Haley Ellyse Milligan (High Point, NC)
Cynthya Nunez (High Point, NC)
James M. Patton (Reidsville, NC)
Alexis Raphael (Cary, NC)
Mary Elizabeth Roop (Charlotte, NC)
Christina L. Shehan (Hillsborough, NC)
Miranda Roselyn Sherman (Fuquay Varina, NC)
Lindsey C. F. Smith (Apex, NC)
Hayden Rebecca Thomas (Franklinville, NC)
Benjamin Devoe Thornburg (Greensboro, NC)
Linsey Nicole Wade (Climax, NC)
Michelle Dami Yu (Greensboro, NC)
