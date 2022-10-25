Large Crowd / Disturbance Incident
At 12:42 a.m., Tuesday, October 25th, Greensboro Police Officers were dispatched to a large “block party” crowd at The Province Apartments, 509 Houston Street. Upon their arrival they encountered a very large crowd standing in the roadways of Fulton Street and Houston Street, as well as obvious overcrowding within the apartment’s residential units.
Almost exactly a year ago GPD responded to two very similar incidents on Clifton Road where large parties overcrowded upper level apartments causing structural damage and portions of the buildings to collapse while they were occupied. Callers noted the same concern when calling Guilford Metro 911 during this incident.
Additional resources were requested from all Greensboro Patrol Districts, Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, and any other law enforcement agency available to assist in moving the large crowd. Soon after the arrival of assisting units, bottles and large rocks were thrown at officers and their vehicles.
As a response to these actions, officers utilized pepper fogger spray (a larger handheld version of their personal pepper spray designed for use with multiple subjects) and a single chemical munition canister of CS gas (commonly called tear gas, a non-toxic irritant) were deployed, and the crowd did then dispersed without further incident.
No complaint of injury or request for medical assistance was made to officers on scene, and no officers were injured in the event. No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. The Greensboro Police Department’s Professional Standards Division will conduct an internal investigation to determine whether Greensboro Police Department policies were followed regarding the use of force.
The Greensboro Police Department will be further adjusting the schedules of their officers to assist in addressing any similar incidents that may arise throughout the week.
