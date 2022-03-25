Boston Globe Columnist Bob Ryan Mentors HPU Students
HIGH POINT, N.C., March 25, 2022 – High Point University continues welcoming an all-star group of global leaders to mentor students. Bob Ryan, renowned Boston Globe sports columnist and HPU’s Sports Reporter in Residence, coached and worked with several groups of students in the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication on March 24.
HPU student Danny Shay, a junior sports media major from Long Island, New York, interviewed Ryan on the university’s Access to Innovators Podcast. Ryan also taught an advanced sports reporting class and participated in a sports commentary discussion with two students during a live student-run newscast.
“High Point University is a unique place,” said Ryan. “What’s happening here is unique and the physical plan is stupendous. It’s really a special place. The best I can do to help students is to offer my 50-plus years of experience in the newspaper business, and in local and network television.”
Shay has worked with Ryan several times during Ryan’s visits to HPU. Last fall, Shay gave Ryan a tour of the newly opened Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center, the new home for the HPU men’s and women’s basketball teams.
“You don’t have opportunities like this at other universities,” said Shay. “I spoke with Mr. Ryan before recording the podcast about all he has covered and the sports world. How much knowledge he has about everything is so beneficial to students. The fact that HPU has many global leaders like Bob Ryan working with students in different majors is something you don’t want to miss.”
Ryan has been writing for the Boston Globe since 1968, covering all the Boston sport teams. Ryan’s work still appears in the Globe semi-regularly.
