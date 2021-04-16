The court is named after coach who served school for nearly three decades
Greensboro, N.C. – The new name of the Northwest High gym floor is “Darlene Joyner Court.” On Tuesday, the Board of Education voted to approve the name after a 30-day public comment period.
Darlene Joyner is a 1977 graduate of Northwest High as well as a 29-year coach across multiple sports for the Vikings. Across all of the sports, she holds a winning record in every one. Joyner served as a varsity basketball assistant coach, junior varsity basketball coach, head varsity softball coach, head varsity volleyball coach and head varsity basketball coach.
Joyner has been inducted into several halls of fame, including the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.
Those in support of the naming say it’s about more than wins and losses when it comes to Coach Joyner.
“Looking past the many championships and winning records, Coach Joyner has made a lasting impression on so many young ladies that have played for her on the various teams. As a parent of one of her student-athletes myself, I have witnessed her relentless pursuit of excellence while still building positive relationships with her players,” wrote Ralph Kitley, former principal of Northwest High.
“She has given so much to so many in the Northwest Guilford community. The naming of the basketball court at Northwest Guilford High School can serve as an inspiration to future students, and coaches, to aspire to the high ideals of Darlene Joyner,” wrote Roger Nelson, principal of Northwest High from 1980 through 1994.
