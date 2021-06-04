Last year, Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet had to postpone plans to host a Juneteenth Arts Celebration due to the pandemic. In lieu of the event, the company released a Juneteenth Greensboro film. During that time, the company heard of many Juneteenth events that were cancelled and postponed until 2021.
Princess Johnson reached out to several Black arts and community leaders to collaborate and produce a large scale Juneteenth event across the city. The committee brought together Lavinia Jackson – Spoken Word Artist, Dr. Zithobile Nxumalo – Founder of Deftable, Co-Founder of We the People International & Zodwa Dance Company, April Parker – Community Activist, Joseph Arthur Wilkerson – Founder of Uptown Greensboro, and Princess Howell Johnson – Founder of Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet.
Together the committee will host a series of events starting June 17 – 20. The line up of events include:
- June 17, 5:30 – 8:00 pm – The Peoples Market Farmer’s Market
- June 17, 8:00 – 9:30 pm – SiStars of Juneteenth at the Carolina Theater
- June 18, 7:30 – 9:00 pm – Arts Legacy Awards at the Van Dyke Performance Space
- June 19, 9:00 am – 6:00 pm – Family Day at Douglas Park
- June 19, 6:00 – 8:00 pm – Black Food Truck Festival at LeBauer Park
- June 19, 8:00 – 10:00 pm – The Poetry Café at LeBauer Park
- June 20, 7:00 – 10:30 pm – Drive-In Movie: Don’t Shoot the Messenger at Khalif Event Center
Juneteenth is a celebration of June 19, 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas received word, 2 years after the Civil War had ended, that they had finally received their freedom. This is the first time there has been a combined Juneteenth effort in Greensboro and the committee plans to continue to build the festival year after year. This event is funded and sponsored by Deftable, Uptown Greensboro, We the People International, Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet, Black Voters Matter, the North Carolina Art Council, Arts Greensboro, and Creative Greensboro.
