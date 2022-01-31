Beyond Sports NC is Helping Local Schools!
Greensboro, NC- Athletics and physical activity are important components of a child’s education and development, and yet, today those elements are often hamstrung by lack of funding and economic disparities. That’s why Beyond Sports NC is stepping up to provide much needed sports clinics and equipment to schools throughout Guilford County.
“A lot of Title 1 schools just don’t have the financial resources to provide their students with a full compliment of sports equipment, and that can have a negative impact on academic performance,” said Micheala Amidon, co-founder of Beyond Sports NC. “Students who play on high school teams graduate at a higher rate, perform better on tests, get higher grades, and are more likely to want to go to college.”
That’s why Beyond Sports NC believes in helping young children participate in physical activity early on. Last fall, for example, the company ran weekly sports clinics at three different elementary schools, and this year the program is expanding to three more elementary and middle schools.
“Our clinics at the elementary schools introduce students to a new sport every two weeks. Last fall we introduced kids to basketball, football, soccer, and wrestling, and at the end of the season we gave a recess bag to each class. Each bag contains a football, soccer ball, dodge ball, basketball, and a ball pump. We also delivered recess bags to ten different Title 1 elementary schools just in time for Christmas,” said Amidon.
In addition to providing on site training and equipment, Beyond Sports NC also supports area schools by improving facilities.
“We’re building new benches for the locker rooms at Swann Middle school, also a new scorer’s table for the gym. Later we hope to help design and fund renovations to outdoor facilities, such as putting up new soccer goals,” said Amidon.The founders of Beyond Sports NC also believe that there are intrinsic benefits for kids who participate in sports. “Students who are engaged in sports are less likely to get involved in alcohol and drugs, they lead a healthier lifestyle, and enjoy improved self esteem.”
For more information, visit www.beyondsportsnc.com or call 336-253-1413.
