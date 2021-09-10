NEW YORK, NY (September 9, 2021)—Following the launch of the ABOUT LOVE campaign starring The Carters, Tiffany & Co. announced details on the launch of the Tiffany & Co. About Love Scholarship program in partnership with BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation. As part of the campaign announcement, Tiffany & Co. pledged USD $2M in scholarship funding for students in the arts and creative fields at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The Tiffany & Co. About Love Scholarship will be awarded to five small private and select state schools: Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Central State University in Ohio.
“We would like to thank the Shawn Carter Foundation, BeyGOOD, The Carters and the Tiffany & Co. family for including Lincoln University in this amazing gift,” said Dr. Brenda A. Allen, President, Lincoln University. “Over the years, we have developed a wonderful partnership being a part of The Shawn Carter Foundation HBCU Bus Tour. Lincoln has placed a high priority on supporting the arts and humanities on our campus. Providing financial support for students pursuing these majors enhances their ability to more fully engage their studies.”
Tiffany & Co. has a longstanding tradition of working with emerging artists and this scholarship program continues that legacy to create a more promising and equitable future. HBCUs have served as an integral part of Black culture for over 150 years and as an iconic American brand, Tiffany & Co. is proud to acknowledge, support, and highlight historic and present Black influences that have been fundamental in shaping our current narrative. Rooted in the critical need to support the next generation, the Tiffany & Co. About Love Scholarship program expands access and creates opportunities for students within the very institutions that shape art and culture.
“We are only as strong as the work we do together, and we are honored to partner with The Carters,” said Anisa Kamadoli Costa, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tiffany & Co. “Their relentless dedication to lifting underrepresented groups is the inspiration for the About Love Scholarship program.”
Students must qualify for financial aid as determined by the HBCU they attend, and the scholarships will be awarded to students who meet all eligibility requirements. This scholarship supports incoming and current students interested in pursuing degrees in creative fields (visual arts, media, performance, design, etc.), history and communications. Priority will be given to students who are facing financial hardships and in need of emergency financial assistance. Award sizes will range per student, based upon need. Online applications will open at each participating school on Friday, September 10 and close on Sunday, September 26 at 11:59 PM EST.
“We are appreciative of the support of BeyGood, the Shawn Carter Foundation, The Carters and Tiffany & Co.” said Dr. Jack Thomas, President, Central State University. “This opportunity is timely as our students come from many different socioeconomic backgrounds. These funds will have a tremendous effect on who we recruit and our students’ success as they move on to graduate and professional schools and into their careers.”
Tiffany firmly believes in the power of creativity and is excited to take this step towards being a catalystfor the next generation. For the long-term, Tiffany will continue to create more access and opportunity with expanded initiatives for HBCUs and other underrepresented communities set to begin in 2022.
About Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany & Co., founded in New York City in 1837 by Charles Lewis Tiffany, is a global luxury jeweler synonymous with elegance, innovative design, fine craftsmanship and creative excellence.
With more than 300 retail stores worldwide and a workforce of more than 13,000 employees, Tiffany & Co. and its subsidiaries design, manufacture, and market jewelry, watches and luxury accessories. Nearly 5,000 skilled artisans cut Tiffany diamonds and craft jewelry in the Company’s own workshops, realizing the brand’s commitment to superlative quality.
Tiffany & Co. has a long-standing commitment to conducting its business responsibly, sustaining the natural environment, prioritizing diversity and inclusion, and positively impacting the communities in which it operates. To learn more about Tiffany & Co. and its commitment to sustainability, please visit tiffany.com.
About BeyGOOD
Founded in 2013 during the Mrs. Carter Show World Tour, BeyGOOD is a philanthropic initiative that is the extension of Beyoncé’s charitable heart. Through impactful dynamic partnerships, BeyGOOD’s mission is to set an example of giving back and paying it forward while empowering others to do the same with what they have in their own communities. To date BeyGOOD has been instrumental in programs that help in the areas of education, health, housing, water scarcity, disaster relief and more. The efforts are global, including South Africa, Haiti, Burundi, Australia, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean and throughout the United States. BeyGOOD is built on the belief that we are all in this together and each and every one of us can make a difference by giving back.
About The Shawn Carter Foundation
The Shawn Carter Foundation (SCF) was founded as a public charity in 2003 by Gloria Carter and her son, Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter. The mission of the Shawn Carter Foundation is to help individuals facing socio-economic hardships further their education at postsecondary institutions. In doing so, the goal is to significantly increase the educational, social, and economic prospects of traditionally underserved students so they can fulfill their dreams and become positive contributors to the global community. Since the Foundation’s inception, over $17MM have supported initiatives to empower young adults and communities in need through the Foundation’s following programs: Scholarship Fund, College Prep and Exposure, International Exposure, Professional Development, Wealth Management, Scholar Support, and Community & Goodwill Programs.
