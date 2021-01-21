GREENSBORO, NC – The Schott Foundation for Public Education and Bennett College today announced a book talk with Jennifer R. Farmer, author of “First and Only: A Black Woman’s Guide to Thriving at Work and in Life.”
The event will be held Feb. 1 at 12:00 p.m. ET. To register, click here.
The event will be held on the 61st anniversary of the Greensboro sit-ins. It also comes days after the inauguration where U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris will be sworn in as Vice President. Harris represents the first of many underrepresented groups: women, person of color and graduate of a Historically Black college and university to become Vice President.
In “First and Only,” Farmer documents that becoming “the first” is a job within itself; filled with loneliness, uncertainty, hope and determination. The book is at turns a love letter to Black women, an affirmation of the ways that a spiritual practice can sustain Black women and a resource manual for Black women and those who wish to support them. You may access the link to the eARC of First and Only here: https://adobe.ly/2TK2eGb.
By way of background, Farmer is founder of the social justice public relations firm, Spotlight PR LLC. She represents a variety of clients who range from clergy, celebrities and politicians to entrepreneurs, activists and nonprofit leaders. She worked closely with the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber when he launched his Moral Monday campaign in North Carolina. She is based in the Columbus, Ohio area. In addition to this book, her commentary has been featured in Thrive Global, The Root, CNN, Chronicle of Philanthropy, Society of Nonprofits, Red Letter Christians, Blavity and Colorlines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.