The Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars is hosting the Serious Games Initiative, with leadership from Bennett College and Johnson C. Smith University Fri., June 4, from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m.
The Serious Games Initiative is part of the 2021 and 8th Annual ED Games Expo, a showcase of game-changing innovations in education technology supported by programs across the government. The White House Initiative on historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) will provide technical assistance for this event.
The programming will focus on how HBCUs are engaging with esports: What does it mean to “do” esports today for HBCUs? What is informing the shape of esports programming on HBCU campuses, and what does the future hold for esports? How can we make esports more diverse? In doing so, we hope to highlight ways to build capacity by showing what is needed to launch an esports program.
Millions of people worldwide participate in the growing phenomenon of esports, the activity where video games are played competitively, much like traditional sports. In addition, thousands of students nationwide are participating in esports, both in K-12 and the collegiate scene.
Yet, the lack of diversity within the spaces in which esports occurs remains consistent. Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are trying to change this by supporting the growth of clubs and teams on their campuses, creating curriculums around esports, promoting academic success and reaching beyond their campus.
To register for the event, please link here, and if you have any questions regarding this event, please contact Dr. Elizabeth Newbury, director of the Serious Games Initiative, Elizabeth.Newbury@wilsoncenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.