In a year like no other, the graduating class of 2021 is sharing Herstory, as the class serves as its own keynote speaker.
Greensboro, N.C., May 6, 2021 – Today, Bennett College announces, it will celebrate this year’s graduating class on May 15. However, in proper Bennett form, for the first time in the college’s 148-year history, the graduating seniors class chose to deliver the keynote to “speak about their own deeply personal journeys” instead of the traditional route featuring one guest commencement speaker for their virtual commencement ceremony.
“It’s been a challenging and unusual year for them, and so they were reluctant to invite a speaker who would deliver ‘you are the future’ platitudes,” said Suzanne E. Walsh, president of Bennett College. “The graduating Bennett Belles believe they are best suited to speak about the experiences they’ve had and offer the right kind of encouragement to each other and those who are following them. And I agree wholeheartedly.”
After a year of trials, tribulations and breakthroughs, the graduating class is eager to share their personal stories and how being a Belle has set them on the path of becoming global leaders. While this approach may be unorthodox, the leadership, tenacity and individuality, suit this graduating class precisely.
“Bennett has always been known for innovating and leading the way,” said Walsh. “This is another courageous example.”
With the support of the college’s president, the Board of Trustees, faculty and staff, the graduating class went to work, devising a plan to deliver their unique commencement address virtually. Aariella Houston, a graduating senior, who designed the commencement flyer, noted, “A year like no other calls for a speaker like no other, someone who can tell a Bennett Belle’s tale.”
The nearly 40 members of the graduating class decided on a storytelling theme with a subset of the class creating 90-second videos to deliver authentic and honest narratives that represent their experiences at Bennett and include the sort of wisdom only a graduating senior can offer to those who are following behind.
“[Bennett] Belles are known for innovation, and I expected nothing less with their keynote speaker decision, in wanting to tell their Bennett stories,” said Tenille Foust, associate professor of theatre and speech. “It is a true testament of the character our students displayed in this decision. After speaking with each student, I was truly blown away by their stories. It makes you want to reevaluate your life––if they can shine amidst hardship, so can you. These young ladies are nothing short of amazing and are ready to shock the world.”
Bennett’s history of firsts and leading by example goes back to its founding in 1873. Bennett is one of only two female-only historically Black colleges. Walsh noted that the women of Bennett carry a strong history of history-making decisions, appointing the first African American woman president of an accredited four-year college in 1956. The 2021 commencement amidst a pandemic was no time to shy away and replacing their commencement keynote speaker, another example of Bennett innovatively leading the way.
“When people ask the Class of 2021, who was your commencement speaker, our Belles will say, ‘I was my [own] commencement speaker, or my sister was my commencement.’ How powerful is that?” continued Foust.
Bennett will release videos capturing the momentous milestone for the class of 2021 as part of the commencement ceremony on Bennett’s website, www.bennett.edu, and on the school’s social media channels. In addition, the 2021 Virtual Commencement Ceremony will stream live on Bennett College’s YouTube Channel on, on Saturday, May 15, at 10 a.m. EST.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.