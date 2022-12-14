Bank of America names Guilford Technical Community College as Neighborhood Champion in recognition of work to address barriers to success for under-represented students
Program provides $50,000 in grant support and an opportunity for virtual leadership training
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (Dec. 14, 2022) – Guilford Technical Community College (GTCC) has been named the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion for its work in the Triad removing barriers to higher education while enhancing economic opportunity.
GTCC will receive $50,000 in grant support to help bolster the college’s male minority mentoring initiative to support successful student outcomes in STEM industry programs. Additionally, the grant funds virtual leadership training for the college that focuses on topics like effective management, increasing financial sustainability and storytelling, specifically in the nonprofit sector.
“The Triad continues to experience rapid economic growth and workforce expansion. Now more than ever, our residents must have access to programs and training to be properly positioned to land employment opportunities created by that growth and expansion,” said Greg Cox, president, Bank of America Triad. “This support will enable Guilford Technical Community College to continue providing financial aid and educational pathways to secure in demand emerging roles for their most vulnerable student populations.”
GTCC seeks to provide inclusive educational outcomes focused on helping students of all backgrounds and socio-economic status succeed through innovative education, training, and partnerships.
The grant funding will also help expand and support initiatives that address barriers to academic success for under-represented students, with emphasis on mentoring male minorities who wish to work in the STEM industry in the Triad region. These initiatives enable GTCC to strategically support students both in and out of the classroom as they work to develop new skill sets, seek job growth and opportunity, and enhance community engagement through economic growth and development.
“We’re honored that Bank of America sees the value of GTCC and its role in the Triad to educate and train skilled workers for well-paying, in-demand jobs right here in Guilford County,” said Anthony Clarke, Ph.D. president of GTCC. “Every day, GTCC is focused on changing outcomes. We meet students where they are in life and help them reach their educational and career goals. We promote workforce expansion and development in the Triad by providing skilled workers for many industries.”
In the Triad, four nonprofits have been selected as Neighborhood Champions since 2019, with the bank investing $200,000 into these local organizations.
The invitation-only program is highly competitive, and organizations are selected by a committee comprised of community leaders and past Neighborhood Champion honorees.
The Neighborhood Champions program is an extension of the bank’s signature philanthropic initiative, Neighborhood Builders®, the largest corporate philanthropic investment in nonprofit leadership in the country. Through 2021, Bank of America has invested $6.3 million in 126 organizations within 42 communities through the Neighborhood Champions program.
Bank of America Environmental, Social and Governance
Bank of America Environmental, Social and Governance

At Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), we're guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection.
For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, register for email news alerts.
About Guilford Technical Community College: Guilford Technical Community College is the fourth largest of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. GTCC serves more than 27,000 students annually from five campuses and a Small Business Center. For more information, visit gtcc.edu, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
