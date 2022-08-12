Bank of America 2022 Triad Student Leaders Complete Local Internships
Paid Summer Internships Connect Triad Youth to Career Building Opportunities
Two Triad high school students were selected as Bank of America 2022 Student Leaders® (#BofAStudentLeaders) and are completing their eight-week summer internships. Their paid internship experience of workforce skills, leadership, and civic engagement with Winston Salem Forsyth County Schools and Family Service of the Piedmont provided these students with first-hand experience in serving their communities.
As part of the program, they earned $17 per hour, received a Chromebook, and had the unique opportunity to meet leaders across the Triad in the non-profit sector. The students had the option to voluntarily participate in in-person activities as part of the internship.
Without access to career skills-building opportunities like the Student Leaders program, many young people may be left behind from a fast-changing job market, leading to higher rates of youth unemployment. As part of its commitment to workforce development as a pathway to economic mobility, Bank of America has also trained these students in financial literacy on our Better Money Habits platform and coordinated a volunteering opportunity to help sort food and prepare meals at the Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC.
“Bank of America has a longstanding commitment to supporting youth employment, leadership development, and community engagement opportunities,” said Greg Cox, president, Bank of America Triad. “We recognize young adults are the future of our community and helping students from all backgrounds gain early work experience puts them on a path to success. This program is a win-win opportunity for both our local nonprofit partners who benefit from the students' work and for the students themselves.”
The Class of 2022 Triad Bank of America Student Leaders are:
- Evelyn Chang, recent graduate of Early College at Guilford
- Alecia Washington, rising senior at Reynolds High School
These two students were selected for their leadership, background, passion and commitment to community.
- Evelyn Chang of Greensboro, North Carolina, is a recent graduate of the Early College at Guilford and will attend Brown University in the fall. She plans to concentrate in public health and neuroscience, while participating in Brown's Program in Liberal Medical Education, which gives guaranteed acceptance into Brown's medical school after earning an undergraduate degree. Evelyn has earned over 500 service hours throughout high school through leading service clubs, conducting psychology research at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, and being a Volunteer Advisory Council Member at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center's Summer Volunteer program. Evelyn is passionate about problem-solving, engaging with systemic issues from an interdisciplinary perspective and connecting with people in her community. In her free time, she also enjoys paddle-boarding, cooking, and going on hikes with her Corgi named Honey.
- Alecia Washington of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, is a rising senior at RJ Reynolds High School.She has been a member of student government since ninth grade and is currently Vice-President of the student body. Alecia is also a member of Ebony Society, National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, and Crosby Scholars. Alecia has a love of science and math, looks forward to applying to a four-year institution in the coming months, and currently volunteers at her former elementary school by assisting third graders who need extra help in literacy and math. Alecia enjoys spending time with family and friends, listening to music and binging her favorite TV shows. In addition, she enjoys working in retail on the weekends, which has enhanced her communication and people skills.
Started in 2004, the Student Leaders program recognizes 300 community-focused juniors and seniors from across the U.S. annually. The Triad-based Student Leaders participated in programming that includes a collaborative, mentor-focused project with Winston Salem Forsyth County Schools and Family Service of the Piedmont.
Bank of America Student Leaders also participated in a virtual Leadership Summit, delivered in partnership with the Close Up Foundation. The Summit included opportunities to engage with congressional leaders, hear from leaders in civil and human rights and participate in the Stanford University Young Democracy at Home program which encourages conversation about current issues facing young people today.
Bank of America
At Bank of America, we’re guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection. We’re delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with. It’s demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community,
consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Learn more at about.bankofamerica.com, and connect with us on Twitter (@BofA_News).
For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom. Click here to register for news email alerts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.