JAMESTOWN, N.C. (January 12, 2021) –Jessi Balogh is truly a world traveler.
She was born in Germany and has lived in Spain, Florida, Georgia, St. Maarten, Israel, and California. These days Greensboro is home. Guilford Technical Community College is like a second home for the 40-year-old Balogh as she utilizes the college’s Adult Education Program to help her switch gears in life.
Not long after settling in Greensboro two years ago, Balogh began a search for a college with a solid adult education program. She didn’t have to look far.
“I heard about GTCC by searching online for a highly-rated adult education program,” explained Balogh. “I also heard great things about the school as a whole from friends who’ve attended. The attraction for me was the variety of programs that are offered.”
She attended secondary school in Israel and graduated with a “‘Te’udat Bagrut’, which translates literally to ‘maturity certificate’,” Balogh said. The completion of a GED program was still needed for her to qualify for college in the United States.
Balogh began the GTCC GED program in late August and has already passed two of four official tests, both in the College Ready range.
She works at an area nonprofit where she wears many communication and marketing hats. She creates graphics and advertisements for social media, manages the company’s website and edits monthly and annual newsletters.
“I am self-taught in all of these areas and I find that I have a natural talent for it,” said Balogh, who is fluent in Hebrew, Spanish, and German. “I felt that if I had formal training and education, that I could do great things.”
The “formal training” comes next for Balogh, who will enroll in GTCC’s Advertising and Graphic Design program in the fall of 2021. She will finish the GED program early in 2021.
“I would like to continue with advertising and graphic design. I would, however, like to pursue a position with room for upward growth and earning potential,” said Balogh, who enjoys baking, gardening, painting, and singing, along with volunteering in the community and fighting for social justice.
While GTCC has produced vast academic opportunities for Balogh, her experience at the college has produced other rewarding results that run deeper than the classroom.
“Since moving back to the United States, I’ve spent a lot of time trying to adjust to a new and different lifestyle and culture. But I’ve not had as much access to a wider variety of people and demographics,” explained Balogh. “At GTCC I have met some really wonderful and interesting people from all different walks of life.
“I’ve learned a lot about myself and feel confident enough to truly pursue my dreams. The encouragement and support that my teachers and peers give is invaluable.”
Even though she is early in her GTCC career, she believes the experience is going to open great vistas for her.
“While I’ve accomplished a lot in my life, being at GTCC has shown me that I can do so much more,” said Balogh. “I’m just really excited to see what the next few years has in store for me while continuing my education at GTCC.”
To learn more about GTCC’s adult education program’s visit, gtcc.edu/academics/adult-education/index.php.
About Guilford Technical Community College: Guilford Technical Community College is the third largest of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. GTCC serves nearly 35,000 students annually from five campuses and a Small Business Center. Learn more at www.gtcc.edu.
