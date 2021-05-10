HIGH POINT, N.C., May 10, 2021 – Bailey King, a Class of 2021 High Point University graduate, has been honored as the 2021 recipient of the Haverty Cup.
TOP PHOTO - Scott Miles, Havertys’ senior vice president of stores and western regional manager, awards this year’s Haverty Cup to Bailey King, a High Point University Class of 2021 graduate.
The Haverty Cup was established in 1988 by the late Rawson Haverty to honor annually an outstanding graduating senior in one of the home furnishings related programs at High Point University. This tribute was created to encourage students to pursue a career in the home furnishings industry. King was presented the award by Scott Miles, Havertys’ senior vice president of stores and western regional manager.
King received a $3,000 award and a personal replica of the Haverty Cup. Her name will be engraved on the base of the Haverty Cup, which is on permanent display in the library of Norton Hall on HPU’s campus. At HPU, King was an outstanding student. She was a member of the Leadership Fellows program and received high academic honors as a dean’s list student. She graduated with a major in visual merchandising design and a minor in fashion merchandising.
King, a native of Cary, North Carolina, has taken a variety of opportunities to expand her knowledge of visual merchandising outside of the classroom. She used her knowledge in visual merchandising and retailing to assist retailers in the local area and beyond. She has worked with Furnitureland South as a sales and marketing intern and for McKinney Home Renovation and Repair in Cary, creating fixtures, furniture and equipment documents and sourcing granite and marble for tract homes. King also worked as a merchandiser at Stitch Golf, specifically collaborating with the buying and photography teams. She spent two years working in retail at The Pink Pearl, a ladies’ boutique in Cary, and is currently a Peer Career Advisor (PCA) in the Career and Professional Development office at HPU. She plans to work in a creative field in a large city, ideally designing and installing window displays.
Havertys is a full-service home furnishings retailer with over 120 showrooms in more than 80 cities across 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions. Founded in 1885, Havertys is a true retailing institution. The Company provides its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the company’s website, https://www.havertys.com/
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,600 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2021 edition of “The Best 386 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was recognized as a Great School for Business Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. HPU was also recognized for Best College Dorms (No. 1), Most Beautiful Campus (No. 9), Best Career Services (No. 19) and Most Active Student Government (No. 19). For 10 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs, and The National Council on Teacher Quality ranks HPU’s elementary education program as one of the best in the nation. The university has 60 undergraduate majors, 63 undergraduate minors and 14 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.