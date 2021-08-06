CHARLOTTE (August 3, 2021) – For the 2021-22 academic year, Autobell Car Wash presented 98 of its team members in the Carolinas, Virginia, Georgia, and Maryland with scholarships toward the college or university of their choice, with the year’s gifts totaling $150,000.
Since its inception in 2000, the Autobell Car Wash Scholarship Program has awarded over 1,800 qualifying applicants more than $1.85 million in scholarship funding.
The scholarship program is open to current Autobell team members who have been employed with the company for a continuous 12 months and worked at least 100 hours in the last year. The selection process considers each student’s academic diligence and accomplishments, productive extracurricular activities, civic engagement, and letters from references familiar with the applicant through school and community involvement. The application also requires an essay that explores an educational or creative aspect of their employment experience.
“I am incredibly grateful to be an Autobell Scholarship recipient for the past three years,” stated Abigail Gallup of Charlotte, NC, an Autobell team member since 2017 currently studying business administration at the University of South Carolina. “It has allowed me to take courses abroad, pursue a minor study, and plan to pursue a master’s degree after graduation by affording me more time to study and focus on developing my future career rather than working additional hours to pay for tuition and student debt.
“The sales and customer service skills I developed working at Autobell are wonderful resume builders, and I have ample teamwork experience to speak about during interviews. Autobell taught me the value of hard work and determination, and I will forever be thankful for the support and experience provided me there throughout my educational journey.”
This year’s recipients by region are:
Metro Atlanta, GA
Julia Liberatore of Acworth, GA, attending Kennesaw State University
Patrick Kryszczak, Alpharetta, GA - Georgia College State University
Harrison Borders, Kennesaw, GA - Kennesaw State University
Hunter Nobis, Kennesaw, GA - University of Georgia
Branden Burley, Lawrenceville, GA - Piedmont University
Nathan Nguyen, Lawrenceville, GA - Georgia Gwinnett College
Lonnie Cole, Lilburn, GA - University of South Florida
Adrian Mendoza, Mableton, GA - Kennesaw State University
Daniel Maldonado, Marietta, GA - Kennesaw State University
Victor Murra Schott, Norcross, GA - City College of New York
Jamie Jordan, Suwanee, GA - University of North Georgia
Carson Rossi, Suwanee, GA - University of Tennessee - Knoxville
Central MD
Alexei Sanidad, Bowie, MD - Anne Arundel Community College
Austin O'Donnell, Forest Hill, MD - Towson University
Robert Mayo, Grasonville, MD - Anne Arundel Community College
Caleb Bradfield, Stevensville, MD - Maryville College
Cabarrus County, NC
Carson Trott, Concord, NC - University of North Carolina Charlotte
Landon Trott, Concord, NC - University of North Carolina Charlotte
William McGee, Harrisburg, NC - University of North Carolina Charlotte
Marc Padilla, Mount Pleasant, NC - University of North Carolina Charlotte
Eastern NC
Zackary Wells, Battleboro, NC - Nash Community College
Richard Wells, Red Oak, NC - East Carolina University
Nicholas Vernon, Rocky Mount, NC - Methodist University
Fred Fields, Spring Hope, NC - University of North Carolina Charlotte
Iredell County, NC
Bradley Brandt, Mooresville, NC - Western Carolina University
Kira Orellana, Mooresville, NC - University of North Carolina Wilmington
Walker Weatherford, Mooresville, NC - Appalachian State University
Lincoln County, NC
Chandler McCaslin, Denver, NC - University of North Carolina Greensboro
Morgan McCaslin, Denver, NC - North Carolina State University
Brett Welch, Lincolnton, NC - University of North Carolina Charlotte
Kaitlyn Houser, Vale, NC - Western Carolina University
Mecklenburg County, NC
Connor Carroll, Charlotte, NC – University of North Carolina Charlotte
Shamim Chowdhury Sajid, Charlotte, NC - University of North Carolina Charlotte
Marshall Cook, Charlotte, NC - University of North Carolina Chapel Hill
Ellie Drescher, Charlotte, NC - University of North Carolina Wilmington
Maya Elden, Charlotte, NC - San Diego State University
Abigail Gallup, Charlotte, NC - University of South Carolina
Andrew Garrett, Charlotte, NC - Appalachian State University
Baudelio Hernandez, Charlotte, NC - University of North Carolina Charlotte
Olayemi Onasanya, Charlotte, NC - Central Piedmont Community College
Kayla Serepca, Charlotte, NC - University of North Carolina Charlotte
Dominic Silvestri, Charlotte, NC - University of North Carolina Wilmington
Matthew Trent, Charlotte, NC - Appalachian State University
Davis Latham, Huntersville, NC - University of North Carolina Charlotte
Alexandra Lee, Matthews, NC - University of North Carolina Chapel Hill
Kaitlyn Rast, Matthews, NC - University of North Carolina Wilmington
Triad NC
Sofia Mata, Burlington, NC - Alamance Community College
Shandler Sutton, Burlington, NC – University of North Carolina Greensboro
Dajuan Taylor, Elon, NC - University of North Carolina Charlotte
Zackary Brooks, Greensboro, NC – North Carolina A&T State University
Samuel Hayes, Greensboro, NC - North Carolina State University
Triangle NC
Max Kahn, Apex, NC - East Carolina University
Matthew Schmitt, Apex, NC – University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Kenneth Sequeira, Apex, NC - North Carolina State University
Justin Bossert, Cary, NC - Appalachian State University
Andrew Jung, Cary, NC - Northeastern University
Oscar Wilburn, Chapel Hill, NC – North Carolina Central University
Logan Blankenship, Clayton, NC - Nash Community College
John Rodgers, Clayton, NC - Johnston Community College
Luke Rodgers, Clayton, NC - Johnston Community College
Mohammad Qassem, Garner, NC - University of North Carolina Chapel Hill
Irie Squire, Morrisville, NC - University of North Carolina Chapel Hill
Joshua Brittain, Raleigh, NC - Appalachian State University
Zachary Brittain, Raleigh, NC - Wake Tech Community College
Parker Dillon, Raleigh, NC - East Carolina University
Kyle Faulkner, Raleigh, NC - North Carolina State University
William Journey, Raleigh, NC - East Carolina University
Tazewell Steed, Raleigh, NC - North Carolina State University
Garrett Wiseman, Wake Forest, NC - East Carolina University
Josiah McKenzie, Youngsville, NC - University of North Carolina Charlotte
Union County, NC
Sebasthian Hincapie, Indian Trail, NC - University of North Carolina Charlotte
Quinton Farmer, Monroe, NC - University of North Carolina Charlotte
Western NC
Jacob Watson, Boone, NC - Mars Hill University
Jeb Maize, Flat Rock, NC - Minnesota West Community and Technical College
Gabe Rathbone, Waynesville, NC - Haywood Community College
Ethan Wiggen, Zirconia, NC - University of North Carolina Asheville
Charleston, SC
Amari Harrison, Ladson, SC - Charleston Southern University
Dillon Asbell, Summerville, SC - University of South Carolina
Upstate SC
Joelle Keffer, Clover, SC - The Citadel
Blake Keffer, Clover, SC - The Citadel
Elliot Zinser, Clover, SC - University of South Carolina
Jonathan Parker, Fort Mill, SC - Anderson University
Morgan Harder, Tega Cay, SC - College of Charleston
Hampton Roads, VA
Elias Albarracin, Chesapeake, VA - Old Dominion University
Logan Angelillo, Chesapeake, VA - Randolph Macon College
Casey Geary, Chesapeake, VA - Christopher Newport University
Jett Messenger, Chesapeake, VA - Purdue University
Joseph Simon, Chesapeake, VA - Tidewater Community College
Jacob Flicek, Hampton, VA – Radford University
Micah McLemore, Hampton, VA - Thomas Nelson Community College
Neville Patel, Hampton, VA - James Madison University
Zachary Kempf, Newport News, VA - Christopher Newport University
Keelan Hill, Portsmouth, VA - Regent University
Dontez Vann, Portsmouth, VA - Norfolk State University
Nia Chung, Suffolk, VA - Tidewater Community College
Luke Williamson, Suffolk, VA – Radford University
Joseph Crutcher, Virginia Beach, VA - Tidewater Community College
Joshua West, Williamsburg, VA - Thomas Nelson Community College
ABOUT AUTOBELL: Surpassing 50 years of service, Charlotte, NC-based Autobell Car Wash remains unwavering in its focus on customers and the cars they love. Founded in 1969 by the late Charles Howard Sr., Autobell is privately held and operated by subsequent generations of the Howard family.
Currently operating 84 locations in North and South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Maryland with consistent expansion, Autobell continues its commitment to team member training and development, community involvement, scholarship and fundraising programs, and environmental protection and conservation. All Autobell washes treat 100% of wash water used and recycle up to 100% using technologically advanced equipment. For more information, visit autobell.com.
