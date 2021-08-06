CHARLOTTE (August 3, 2021) – For the 2021-22 academic year, Autobell Car Wash presented 98 of its team members in the Carolinas, Virginia, Georgia, and Maryland with scholarships toward the college or university of their choice, with the year’s gifts totaling $150,000.

Since its inception in 2000, the Autobell Car Wash Scholarship Program has awarded over 1,800 qualifying applicants more than $1.85 million in scholarship funding.

The scholarship program is open to current Autobell team members who have been employed with the company for a continuous 12 months and worked at least 100 hours in the last year. The selection process considers each student’s academic diligence and accomplishments, productive extracurricular activities, civic engagement, and letters from references familiar with the applicant through school and community involvement. The application also requires an essay that explores an educational or creative aspect of their employment experience.

“I am incredibly grateful to be an Autobell Scholarship recipient for the past three years,” stated Abigail Gallup of Charlotte, NC, an Autobell team member since 2017 currently studying business administration at the University of South Carolina. “It has allowed me to take courses abroad, pursue a minor study, and plan to pursue a master’s degree after graduation by affording me more time to study and focus on developing my future career rather than working additional hours to pay for tuition and student debt.

“The sales and customer service skills I developed working at Autobell are wonderful resume builders, and I have ample teamwork experience to speak about during interviews. Autobell taught me the value of hard work and determination, and I will forever be thankful for the support and experience provided me there throughout my educational journey.”

This year’s recipients by region are:

Metro Atlanta, GA

Julia Liberatore of Acworth, GA, attending Kennesaw State University

Patrick Kryszczak, Alpharetta, GA - Georgia College State University

Harrison Borders, Kennesaw, GA - Kennesaw State University

Hunter Nobis, Kennesaw, GA - University of Georgia

Branden Burley, Lawrenceville, GA - Piedmont University

Nathan Nguyen, Lawrenceville, GA - Georgia Gwinnett College

Lonnie Cole, Lilburn, GA - University of South Florida

Adrian Mendoza, Mableton, GA - Kennesaw State University

Daniel Maldonado, Marietta, GA - Kennesaw State University

Victor Murra Schott, Norcross, GA - City College of New York 

Jamie Jordan, Suwanee, GA - University of North Georgia

Carson Rossi, Suwanee, GA - University of Tennessee - Knoxville

Central MD

Alexei Sanidad, Bowie, MD - Anne Arundel Community College

Austin O'Donnell, Forest Hill, MD - Towson University

Robert Mayo, Grasonville, MD - Anne Arundel Community College

Caleb Bradfield, Stevensville, MD - Maryville College

Cabarrus County, NC

Carson Trott, Concord, NC - University of North Carolina Charlotte

Landon Trott, Concord, NC - University of North Carolina Charlotte

William McGee, Harrisburg, NC - University of North Carolina Charlotte

Marc Padilla, Mount Pleasant, NC - University of North Carolina Charlotte 

Eastern NC

Zackary Wells, Battleboro, NC - Nash Community College

Richard Wells, Red Oak, NC - East Carolina University

Nicholas Vernon, Rocky Mount, NC - Methodist University

Fred Fields, Spring Hope, NC - University of North Carolina Charlotte

Iredell County, NC

Bradley Brandt, Mooresville, NC - Western Carolina University

Kira Orellana, Mooresville, NC - University of North Carolina Wilmington

Walker Weatherford, Mooresville, NC - Appalachian State University

Lincoln County, NC

Chandler McCaslin, Denver, NC - University of North Carolina Greensboro

Morgan McCaslin, Denver, NC - North Carolina State University

Brett Welch, Lincolnton, NC - University of North Carolina Charlotte

Kaitlyn Houser, Vale, NC - Western Carolina University

Mecklenburg County, NC

Connor Carroll, Charlotte, NC – University of North Carolina Charlotte

Shamim Chowdhury Sajid, Charlotte, NC - University of North Carolina Charlotte

Marshall Cook, Charlotte, NC - University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

Ellie Drescher, Charlotte, NC - University of North Carolina Wilmington

Maya Elden, Charlotte, NC - San Diego State University

Abigail Gallup, Charlotte, NC - University of South Carolina

Andrew Garrett, Charlotte, NC - Appalachian State University

Baudelio Hernandez, Charlotte, NC - University of North Carolina Charlotte

Olayemi Onasanya, Charlotte, NC - Central Piedmont Community College

Kayla Serepca, Charlotte, NC - University of North Carolina Charlotte

Dominic Silvestri, Charlotte, NC - University of North Carolina Wilmington

Matthew Trent, Charlotte, NC - Appalachian State University

Davis Latham, Huntersville, NC - University of North Carolina Charlotte

Alexandra Lee, Matthews, NC - University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

Kaitlyn Rast, Matthews, NC - University of North Carolina Wilmington

Triad NC

Sofia Mata, Burlington, NC - Alamance Community College

Shandler Sutton, Burlington, NC – University of North Carolina Greensboro

Dajuan Taylor, Elon, NC - University of North Carolina Charlotte

Zackary Brooks, Greensboro, NC – North Carolina A&T State University

Samuel Hayes, Greensboro, NC - North Carolina State University

Triangle NC

Max Kahn, Apex, NC - East Carolina University

Matthew Schmitt, Apex, NC – University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Kenneth Sequeira, Apex, NC - North Carolina State University

Justin Bossert, Cary, NC - Appalachian State University

Andrew Jung, Cary, NC - Northeastern University

Oscar Wilburn, Chapel Hill, NC – North Carolina Central University

Logan Blankenship, Clayton, NC - Nash Community College

John Rodgers, Clayton, NC - Johnston Community College

Luke Rodgers, Clayton, NC - Johnston Community College

Mohammad Qassem, Garner, NC - University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

Irie Squire, Morrisville, NC - University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

Joshua Brittain, Raleigh, NC - Appalachian State University

Zachary Brittain, Raleigh, NC - Wake Tech Community College

Parker Dillon, Raleigh, NC - East Carolina University

Kyle Faulkner, Raleigh, NC - North Carolina State University

William Journey, Raleigh, NC - East Carolina University

Tazewell Steed, Raleigh, NC - North Carolina State University

Garrett Wiseman, Wake Forest, NC - East Carolina University

Josiah McKenzie, Youngsville, NC - University of North Carolina Charlotte

Union County, NC

Sebasthian Hincapie, Indian Trail, NC - University of North Carolina Charlotte

Quinton Farmer, Monroe, NC - University of North Carolina Charlotte

Western NC

Jacob Watson, Boone, NC - Mars Hill University

Jeb Maize, Flat Rock, NC - Minnesota West Community and Technical College

Gabe Rathbone, Waynesville, NC - Haywood Community College

Ethan Wiggen, Zirconia, NC - University of North Carolina Asheville

Charleston, SC

Amari Harrison, Ladson, SC - Charleston Southern University

Dillon Asbell, Summerville, SC - University of South Carolina

Upstate SC

Joelle Keffer, Clover, SC - The Citadel

Blake Keffer, Clover, SC - The Citadel

Elliot Zinser, Clover, SC - University of South Carolina

Jonathan Parker, Fort Mill, SC - Anderson University

Morgan Harder, Tega Cay, SC - College of Charleston

Hampton Roads, VA

Elias Albarracin, Chesapeake, VA - Old Dominion University

Logan Angelillo, Chesapeake, VA - Randolph Macon College

Casey Geary, Chesapeake, VA - Christopher Newport University

Jett Messenger, Chesapeake, VA - Purdue University

Joseph Simon, Chesapeake, VA - Tidewater Community College

Jacob Flicek, Hampton, VA – Radford University

Micah McLemore, Hampton, VA - Thomas Nelson Community College

Neville Patel, Hampton, VA - James Madison University

Zachary Kempf, Newport News, VA - Christopher Newport University

Keelan Hill, Portsmouth, VA - Regent University

Dontez Vann, Portsmouth, VA - Norfolk State University

Nia Chung, Suffolk, VA - Tidewater Community College

Luke Williamson, Suffolk, VA – Radford University

Joseph Crutcher, Virginia Beach, VA - Tidewater Community College

Joshua West, Williamsburg, VA - Thomas Nelson Community College

ABOUT AUTOBELL: Surpassing 50 years of service, Charlotte, NC-based Autobell Car Wash remains unwavering in its focus on customers and the cars they love. Founded in 1969 by the late Charles Howard Sr., Autobell is privately held and operated by subsequent generations of the Howard family.

 

Currently operating 84 locations in North and South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Maryland with consistent expansion, Autobell continues its commitment to team member training and development, community involvementscholarship and fundraising programs, and environmental protection and conservation. All Autobell washes treat 100% of wash water used and recycle up to 100% using technologically advanced equipment. For more information, visit autobell.com.

