Greensboro, NC (September 14, 2021) – UNCG College of Visual and Performing Arts Dean bruce d. mcclung announced today a change in the line-up for the 109th season of UNC Greensboro’s University Concert and Lecture Series. Canadian author Margaret Atwood has cancelled all United States appearances through October 2021 because of COVID-19 concerns.
Ms. Atwood was scheduled to open the 2021-2022 University Concert and Lecture Series on Friday, September 24, 2021 with an evening of moderated conversation and performances of new works inspired by her prose and poetry by the faculty and students from the College of Visual and Performing Arts.
Ms. Atwood’s appearance on the University Concert and Lecture Series has been rescheduled for Sun., Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:00 pm. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date. Any questions regarding the rescheduled date for Ms. Atwood should be directed to the College’s Box Office at 336-256-8618.
Tickets for Margaret Atwood—or any of the other University Concert and Lecture Series events—may be purchased online through our ticketing partner ETix at ucls.uncg.edu. A full listing of the 2021-2022 series, which now begins on October 8, 2021 with the Sphinx Virtuosi, is also available at ucls.uncg.edu.
About CVPA
The College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) at UNC Greensboro is the premier and most comprehensive set of visual and performing arts programs in North Carolina with Schools of Art, Dance, Music, and Theatre. CVPA has been designated by the UNC System Board of Governors as an “area of distinction.” CVPA transforms lives by providing exceptional artistic and academic experiences.
About UNC Greensboro
UNC Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is 1 of only 40 doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both high research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC System institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in the state with nearly 20,000 students, and 3,000+ faculty and staff members representing 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, as well as 74 master’s and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in health and wellness, visual and performing arts, nursing, education, and more. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
