Saturdays, August 7, 14, 21, 28 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park
Come watch our costumed blacksmith in action as he crafts various iron pieces. All ages welcome to this free, drop-in event.
Saturday, August 7, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Family Fun Day
Enjoy the last few weeks of summer with a picnic in the park, fun games, sidewalk chalk, and delicious popsicles and lemonade to cool off in the heat.
Saturday, August 14, 8:00 a.m.
Washington Street Historic Walking Tours
Local historian, Glenn Chavis offers his monthly guided tours of Historic Washington Street. The tour begins at Jackie's Place (607 E. Washington St.).
Saturday, August 28, 11 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m.
“A” is for Artifact Program: The Letter “M”
Join us for a 15-30 minute program themed around a letter of the alphabet and the artifact of the day. Due to COVID-19 safety, masks are required inside LRS and there is a 15-person limit inside the building.
For more information on these events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org
