Greensboro, N.C. (February 18, 2021) - Believe in the G presents the perfect day for the UNC Greensboro community to sport their blue and gold and show their Spartan spirit.
UNCG's annual 24 hours of giving, Believe in the G, will be held 12 noon on Thursday, March 4, to 12 noon on Friday, March 5.
During the 24-hour campaign, alumni, students, faculty, staff, parents, and friends are encouraged to wear blue and gold, share their UNCG story on social media, and make a gift of any size.
"This day presents a perfect way to show your pride in all things UNCG," says Vice Chancellor of University Advancement Beth Fischer. "It's also an ideal time to give back, to support our students, and to show a tangible commitment to the educational mission of our University."
Funds raised from the campaign will support a variety of departments and initiatives across the UNCG campus, including student scholarships, academic programs, and campus resources.
Many fun challenges will highlight the day. For example, in the Furry Friend Challenge, the most creative picture of a Spartan's pet in Spartan gear will win a prize for their school or college and a UNCG pet bandana. Through another social media challenge, the donor with the most creative selfie that day will win a UNCG swag bag and prize for the school or college of their choice.
All Spartans are encouraged to use the hashtag #BelieveintheG.
About UNC Greensboro
UNC Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is 1 of only 40 doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both high research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC System institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in the state with 20,000+ students, and 3,000+ faculty and staff members representing 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, as well as 74 master’s and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in health and wellness, visual and performing arts, nursing, education, and more. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.