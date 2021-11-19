Ashley Furniture Founder Honors President Qubein with Bronze Sculpture
HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 19, 2021 – Dr. Ron Wanek, the founder and chairman of Ashley Furniture, commissioned and presented a special sculpture to honor the life and legacy of High Point University President Dr. Nido R. Qubein.
The bronze sculpture made in his likeness was unveiled at the grand opening of the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center on Sept. 24.
The sculpture now resides in the lobby of the arena for guests to see as they enter.
Dr. Wanek is the chairman of Ashley Furniture, the largest furniture manufacturer in the world. The Wanek family has made countless donations and contributions to High Point University, the local community and more throughout their lives. In 2013, the R.G. Wanek Center was named in Ron Wanek’s honor, and the Wanek Center of Natural Sciences is named in honor of Ron’s son, Todd. Ron and his wife, Joyce, generously gifted the “Mentoring-Year 2000” sculpture to HPU in October 2019, which stands outside the Stout School of Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.