ArtsGreensboro Announces Awards for Multicultural Grassroots Grants
Greensboro, NC. – Ten organizations have been awarded Multicultural Grassroots Grants totaling $61,804. Funded through the North Carolina Arts Council's Grassroots Arts Program (GAP), this program was facilitated by ArtsGreensboro as the Designated County Partner and is intended to provide Greensboro citizens assess to quality art experiences.
ArtsGreensboro President/CEO Laura Way remarks, "The Grassroots Program, funded by the North Carolina Arts Council, provides resources to arts groups who reflect the community's racial and cultural diversity. In Greensboro, we are so pleased to make Grassroots grants to these ten organizations whose creative practice is as diverse as the audiences they serve. From the African American Atelier to Joyemovement to the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society, there is an exciting mix of art for our entire community to enjoy. We hope that our community will visit, attend, or participate in programs these groups offer—it will be a real treat for all!"
Multicultural Grassroots Grants are available to all Greensboro-based African American, Asian American, Latinx, or Native American art groups. Grant funds may be used for expenditures to conduct quality arts programs or operational expenses. If the organization applied for project support for artist-led programming, the majority of artists must be African American, Asian American, Latinx, or Native American.
"The NC Arts Council's Grassroots Arts Program continues our mission of "arts for all people." Expanding support to arts organizations serving diverse audiences provides opportunities to advance equity in the arts. We must encourage collaborative efforts that are reflective of the communities we serve. The awarded subgrantees help us to continue in this work", stated NC Arts Council Deputy Director Dr. Tamara Holmes Brothers.
An external panel reviewed the applications and made funding recommendations. The ArtsGreensboro Board of Directors approved the recommendations at their January 11, 2022, board meeting.
Grant recipients include:
Piedmont Blues Preservation Society $7,640
Guilford Native American Association $7,570
Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet $7,570
Joyemovement Dance Company $7,430
TAB Arts Center Non-Profit $7,360
Caza Azul of Greensboro $7,150
African American Atelier $7,084
The Poetry Project $3,619
Gant School of Music $3,000
Save the Arts Foundation* $3,381
*Denotes first-time ArtsGreensboro grant recipient
More information about these grant recipients can be found on ArtsGreensboro's website.
About ArtsGreensboro
ArtsGreensboro invests in programs that provide access to the arts for all citizens, supports arts integration in our schools, builds capacity for our arts community, and unifies the community through the power of the arts. www.ArtsGreensboro.org
About the North Carolina Arts Council
The North Carolina Arts Council builds on our state's longstanding love of the arts, leading the way to a more vibrant future. The Arts Council is an economic catalyst, fueling a thriving nonprofit creative sector that generates $2.12 billion in annual direct economic activity. The Arts Council also sustains diverse arts expression and traditions while investing in innovative approaches to art-making. The North Carolina Arts Council has proven to be a champion for youth by cultivating tomorrow's creative citizens through arts education. www.NCArts.org
