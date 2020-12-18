Archdale, N.C. – Local residents may have noticed something different about the usually plain gray metal traffic boxes on various streetlight intersections along N. Main Street and NC 62 (Trindale Road).
Sponsored in part by the City’s Community Appearance Commission, the traffic boxes at 10 intersections were covered in a vinyl 3M wrap that features a variety of artwork. This artwork was reproduced from masterpieces created by local students from John Lawrence Elementary School, Braxton Craven Middle School, Archdale-Trinity Middle School, Trinity High School, and Wheatmore High School.
This was a lengthy project, as it started in March, but the City of Archdale and its citizens are excited about this new addition. A special thank you is in order to NCDOT for their approval of the project as well as to Matthews Mobile Media of Greensboro for installing the wraps and City of Archdale Planning Staff for coordinating logistics and encroachments with NCDOT.
The wraps will remain on the traffic boxes and will look to be replaced on an annual or biannual basis. The City of Archdale looks forward to having this artwork up until the spring of 2022 when new artwork will replace the old pieces.
If you would like more information, check out the City of Archdale’s Community Appearance Commission page at https://www.archdale-nc.gov/373/Community-Appearance-Commission (titled “Traffic Boxes”) or email Matthew Wells at the City of Archdale at mwells@archdale-nc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.